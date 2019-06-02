 Skip to main content

World Italy blocks Steve Bannon’s plans for right-wing political academy

COLLEPARDO, Italy
The Associated Press
This file photo taken on May 2, 2019 shows a general view of the Trisulti Monastery Certosa di Trisulti in Collepardo. Opening the academy has been part of Bannon’s plans to further spread his nationalist, populist ring-wing politics across Europe.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Italy’s populist government is blocking plans by former White House adviser Steve Bannon to set up an academy for future populist leaders in a medieval monastery in the mountains outside of Rome.

On Friday, Italy’s government said it was revoking the rights to the property, which were given to the Dignitatis Humanae Institute, a think-tank affiliated with Bannon.

Among other problems, Italy’s culture ministry said the institute has not paid concession fees and failed to do maintenance work on the monastery. The monastery is perched on a mountain near the town of Collepardo in Frosinone province southeast of Rome.

What does Steve Bannon want with this Italian monastery? Inside his fledgling school for populism

“It’s not about political opinions but respect for the law,” Gianluca Vacca, an undersecretary at the ministry, said about kicking the institute out of the monastery. “Thus proceeding with the revocation was a duty.”

Benjamin Harnwell, the institute’s founder, rejected the ministry’s claims and said his think-tank will fight to stay in the monastery. He vowed his institute will contest the “illegitimate manoeuvr with every resource at its disposal no matter how many years it takes.”

He claimed that politics was behind the decision to revoke the lease.

Bannon is close to right-wing Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has become Italy’s most prominent politician after his anti-migrant party, the League, formed a coalition government last year with the populist, left-leaning 5-Star Movement. But the relationship between the two ruling parties has become rocky. A member of the 5-Star Movement runs Italy’s culture ministry.

Plans to create the school for future populist leaders have been met by protests and local opposition.

Opening the academy has been part of Bannon’s plans to further spread his nationalist, populist ring-wing politics across Europe.

