Open this photo in gallery: Kate, Princess of Wales, smiles as she speaks to a woman during her visit to Sebby's Corner in north London on Nov. 24, 2023.Frank Augstein/The Associated Press

The Princess of Wales has acknowledged that she edited a family photo that has caused controversy and led some of the world’s largest news services to pull it from publication over allegations it had been manipulated.

The photo of Kate and her three children was taken by the Prince of Wales and released on Sunday, which was Mother’s Day in Britain. Royal officials had hoped that the image of the smiling princess looking relaxed with Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George would help quell rumours about her health.

Kate, 42, has been out of the public eye since January when she had abdominal surgery. No details of the surgery have been released and officials have only said that she was expected to resume royal duties after Easter.

Within hours of the photo’s release, the Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse and three other global news services recalled the picture. “At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” the AP said in a notice to media outlets.

Questions were raised about Charlotte’s sleeve and wrist which appeared to have been altered along with Prince Louis’s fingers. Kate was also not wearing a wedding ring and a tree in the background appeared to have leaves even though the picture had been taken last week.

In a post on X on Monday, Kate tried to clear up the confusion. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Royal officials have told Britain’s PA news service that Kate made “minor adjustments” to the photo and that she wanted to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother’s Day.

The mix-up has been a public-relations nightmare for the Royal Family which is already grappling with health issues facing King Charles III who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Kate’s health has been the subject of intense speculation which only heightened last month when William pulled out of attending a memorial service for Constantine II of Greece, the Prince’s godfather, who died last year. William cited “a personal matter” for not attending and didn’t provide further details, prompting another wave of intrigue about Kate’s condition.

Sunday’s photograph was the first official picture of Kate since her surgery. And if Royal officials were hoping it would defuse the ongoing speculation, it clearly backfired.

“This is damaging for the royals,” Peter Hunt, the BBC’s former Royal correspondent, wrote on X on Monday. “They knew there would be intense interest in any picture they released of Kate. Their challenge is that people will now question whether they can be trusted and believed when they next issue a health update.”

While the Royal Family often relies on professional photographers, Kate has frequently taken pictures of her family that have been released to the public. One of her photos taken last Christmas caused similar controversy over questions that it had also been edited.

Ian Lloyd, an author and former royal photographer, said there is a long history of royal photographs being manipulated to make the subject look good, dating back to Queen Victoria. But he couldn’t recall a photo in modern times ever being rejected by news services.

“I must admit, I just looked at the photograph and I saw three happy, very, very happy children and their mother looking really well,” Mr. Lloyd said in an interview on Monday. “That message worked really well. It’s when you zoom in and get the detail that it goes awry. And somebody has not done a terribly good job with photoshopping.”

The photograph was released on Sunday by Kensington Palace, which handles communications for the Prince and Princess of Wales, and carried specific terms for how it could be used by news services. Among the conditions was that the photograph could not be “digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form.”

Palace officials also said they will not release the original unedited photograph.