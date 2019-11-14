 Skip to main content

World

Kuwait’s Cabinet submits resignation after grilling on infrastructure

KUWAIT CITY
The Associated Press
Kuwait’s Cabinet submitted its resignation on Thursday, days after the country’s minister of public works announced she would step down after being grilled by parliament.

Some elected lawmakers had accused Jenan Ramadan, who is also minister of state for housing, of failing to fix infrastructure and roads that were damaged in massive floods in 2018. Ten lawmakers had filed a no-confidence motion against her, according to local media.

Ramadan had claimed, however, that the problems plaguing her ministry are long-running and argued she should not be held responsible for issues that precede her time as minister.

There was also reportedly an effort underway among lawmakers to request to grill the country’s powerful Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Shiekh Khaled Al Jarrah Al Sabah.

The government in Kuwait has resigned in the past, particularly when faced with no-confidence votes and requests to grill members of the ruling Al Sabah family.

Kuwait’s state-run news agency, KUNA, reported that Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah formally submitted Cabinet’s resignation to the country’s ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Sabah, without providing further detail.

The country’s parliamentary elections are expected in early 2020.

