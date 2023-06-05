Open this photo in gallery: People play in a lawn bowls league fixture at Pelton Fell Bowling Club in Pelton, England, on May 31.LEE SMITH/Reuters

Lawn bowling usually conjures up images of elderly people dressed in white gently rolling balls along pristine grass. But those behind the sport are trying to shake off that impression and reverse years of decline, by introducing new up-tempo formats and party-like events where some players bowl barefoot or while holding a can of beer.

The aim is to broaden the appeal of the summer pastime, which dates back centuries and was once so popular in England that several kings – from Edward III to Henry VIII – introduced laws to restrict play.

“If we want to attract the non-retiree crowd, we need to adapt,” said Anna Mees, chief executive of Bowls Canada.

Widespread change is afoot.

In England, the sport’s governing body has launched a five-year plan to introduce one million people to lawn bowling every year by 2026. Bowls England has also devised a novel version of the game called “Bowls Bash,” which features more scoring and faster play, and last month 550 clubs opened their doors for a day of free play. In Canada, Ms. Mees said clubs have started community leagues and developed variations of the game for disabled players.

The reforms can’t come fast enough for a sport that has fallen on tough times despite its rich history and long association with the Commonwealth Games.

The number of players in England has fallen from around 136,000 to 94,000 in the past 15 years and more than 100 clubs have closed in the past four years. In Canada, lawn bowling has always been a niche activity but participation has dropped from 24,000 to around 13,000 in the past 20 years.

Lawn bowling’s selling point has always been that it’s simple to learn and doesn’t require great athleticism. It’s a bit like curling on grass and even the playing surface is called a “rink.” Players roll balls weighing roughly 1.14 kilograms at a smaller ball called the jack, which is rolled out at the start of each game. The playing balls are weighted on one side, which makes them curl as they travel. Points are awarded to balls that are closest to the jack, which can be struck and moved during games.

Perhaps because it’s so easy to play, lawn bowling has become the preserve of the elderly who also tend to have enough free time for the two hours or more that it takes to complete a regular match. But that has also held the sport back and left organizers facing a dilemma over how to expand and diversify the game.

The problems can been seen all too clearly in places like the Cambridge and County Bowling Club, a 95-year-old indoor and outdoor venue in Cambridge, England.

The spacious clubhouse is lined with plaques, photographs and trophies reflecting Cambridge’s glory days when club teams won regional championships and cultivated national-calibre players.

Membership has fallen from 350 to 60 in the past decade or so, said treasurer Philip Harper-Scott, 58, who has been playing here since 1997. Barely 25 people play outdoors during the summer, he added, and the average age of all members is over 50. “At one stage we had 12 leagues indoors. We’re now down to two,” he said.

Judy and Mick Davey, who have been members since 2000, can recall a time when there were four bowling greens within walking distance of the club. All but one were sold for housing developments. “Years ago people wanted to do something with their lives, like activities,” said Mr. Davey, 77, a retired forklift operator. “Now all the youngsters are all on their phones.”

There were some encouraging signs on Sunday when Cambridge held its annual open house on May 28. Around 20 people showed up, nearly twice as many as last year.

“I might join,” said Cathy Lou who took a few turns with her husband Sylvester and their 12-year-old daughter. “It was fun.”

Friederike von Tiesenhausen, 44, who came with her two daughters ages 13 and 10, enjoyed the experience but she wasn’t sold on a membership. “I don’t think I fit the demographic,” she said with a laugh.

In Canada, Ms. Mees said many clubs have begun organizing community leagues where players use the facilities but don’t have to become members. Clubs have also come up with new variations of the game to speed up play and there is a push to include bowling surfaces in recreation centres for year-round play.

Ms. Mees also pointed to the success of a popular fundraising event in July called Lawn Summer Nights. It involves lawn bowling clubs across the country and raises money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Ms. Mees said the format, which includes music, food and drinking during games, has brought a younger crowd to the sport.

Participation in the game has slowly picked up and this year the number of players in Canada could top 14,000, the highest in a decade. Ms. Mees acknowledged that growing lawn bowling by any large measure will take time, but she’s confident the game can catch on. “It’s a really underrated sport,” she said. “I don’t know many people who don’t love it once they try it.”