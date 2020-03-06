 Skip to main content

World

Lawsuit alleges website illegally sold ammo used by accused Texas school shooter

Santa Fe, Texas
The Associated Press
A makeshift memorial at Santa Fe High School, where a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 13 others, in Santa Fe, Texas, May 29, 2018.

Loren Elliott/The New York Times News Service

A teenager accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school in 2018 was able to buy more than 100 rounds of ammunition online because his age was not verified, according to a lawsuit alleging that the website involved broke federal law.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis was a 17-year-old junior at the time of the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School. Federal law prohibits minors from purchasing handgun ammunition, and bars licensed gun companies from selling handgun or shotgun ammunition to minors or anyone they have reason to believe is under the age of 21.

According to an amended lawsuit filed Thursday, Pagourtzis initially ordered 50 rounds of hollow-point handgun ammunition and 105 rounds of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition, the Houston Chronicle reported. Two weeks later, he purchased an additional 35 rounds of shotgun ammunition – both times from the website Luckygunner.com that did not require him to make an account, submit proof of age or set-up a secure two-step authorization, the filing said.

Those killed at the school include a Pakistani exchange student whose parents filed the amended petition. It’s part of a lawsuit filed against the suspect’s parents, Rose Marie Kosmetatos and Antonios Pagourtzis, alleging they knew their son was exhibiting extreme behaviour and yet failed to prevent him from accessing their firearms, which authorities believe were used in the shooting.

Luckygunner.com, along with its owners, Red Stag, have been listed as additional defendants in the amended lawsuit, which claims Red Stag mailed the ammunition via FedEx without requiring an adult to sign for the package. Neither Neither Luckygunner.com nor Red Stag responded to requests from the Houston Chronicle for comment.

Everytown Law, the legal arm for Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, a nationwide group, filed the petition on behalf of Abdul Aziz Sheikh and Farah Naz, the parents of Sabika Sheikh, who arrived as an exchange student last August.

In a statement, Sheikh’s parents said they are committed to fighting for accountability and for a safer future.

“People need to know just how easy it was for the shooter to buy ammunition from a website that failed to take even basic steps to protect the public,” the statement said.

Pagourtzis was charged with capital murder and faces life in prison. He is being held at a maximum-security mental health facility.

