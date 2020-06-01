 Skip to main content
Libya’s eastern-based forces retake key town from rivals, spokesman says

Samy Magdy
CAIRO
The Associated Press
Libyan Gen. Khalifa Hifter is seen in Athens, in a Jan. 17, 2020, file photo.

The Associated Press

Libya’s eastern-based forces on Sunday retook a key town from militias allied with the UN-supported government, a spokesman said, as growing foreign intervention in the conflict appeared to move the Libyan war into a new phase.

Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising toppled long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country is now split between a government in the east allied with the former army commander Khalifa Hifter, and one in Tripoli in the west supported by the United Nations.

Ahmed al-Mosmari, a spokesman for Hifter’s self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces, said they recaptured the town of al-Asabaa, about 50 kilometres (31 miles) south of the capital, after air strikes on the militias in the area.

The eastern-based forces have been trying to take the capital from the weak but UN-supported government since last spring.

Increasing Turkish support for the Tripoli government has led to a series of defeats for Hifter in recent weeks, after months of stalemate.

Al-Asabaa is located on a key road that links LAAF forces to the town of Tarhuna, their main western stronghold and supply line southeast of the capital. The LAAF said they shot down a Turkish drone before targeting forces in al-Asabaa.

The spokesman said their troops were chasing Tripoli-allied forces fleeing to their stronghold in the nearby town of Gharyan.

A statement by Mohamed Gnono, a spokesman for the Tripoli-allied forces, said they were striking LAAF forces on the town’s borders.

Gnono did not provide details. But two Tripoli officials said they lost the town after heavy shelling and air strikes by eastern forces. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

The chaos in Libya has worsened in recent months as foreign backers increasingly intervene, despite pledges to the contrary at a high-profile peace summit in Berlin earlier this year.

Hifter is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia, while the Tripoli-allied militias are aided by Turkey, Qatar and Italy.

The LAAF lost a key airbase and several western town including al-Asabaa late last month.

Despite his losses, Hifter vowed to continue his offensive and escalated air strikes against rival forces. He Last month, the U.S. military accused Russia of deploying 14 aircraft to Libya to help Hifter’s forces, saying the move was part of Moscow’s longer term goal to establish a foothold in the region that could threaten NATO allies. Russia has denied links to the aircraft, calling the claim “stupidity.”

