Magnitude-6.4 earthquake hits Chile's coast

Magnitude-6.4 earthquake hits Chile’s coast

SANTIAGO, Chile
The Associated Press
A powerful magnitude-6.4 earthquake has shaken Chile’s Pacific coast but there were no immediate reports of major damages or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres and its epicentre was 72 kilometres west of Coquimbo, Chile.

Chilean authorities said the quake struck at 8:19 p.m. local time Thursday and was centred under the ocean. There was no tsunami warning issued.

Chile is located in the so-called “Ring of Fire,” which makes it one of the most seismic countries in the world. An 8.8-magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami in 2010 killed 525 people and left 26 missing.

