 Skip to main content

World Man with arsenal allegedly threatened hotel mass shooting

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Man with arsenal allegedly threatened hotel mass shooting

LONG BEACH, Calif.
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

This undated photo released Aug. 21, 2019 by the Long Beach, Calif., Police Department shows weapons and ammunition seized from a cook at a Los Angeles-area hotel who allegedly threatened a mass shooting.

The Canadian Press

A cook at a Los Angeles-area hotel was arrested after he allegedly threatened a mass shooting and stockpiled guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at his home, police said Wednesday.

Rodolfo Montoya, 37, was arrested Tuesday at his Huntington Beach home, police said.

Montoya was upset over a work-related human resources issue when he told a co-worker at the Long Beach Marriott on Monday that “he was going to shoot up fellow employees and people coming into the hotel,” Police Chief Robert Luna said.

Story continues below advertisement

The employee told the hotel’s general manager, who contacted police.

A search of Montoya’s Huntington Beach home turned up assault-style rifles and other weapons, dozens of high-capacity magazines and hundreds of bullets, police said.

Montoya “had clear plans, intent and the means to carry out an act of violence that may have resulted in a mass casualty incident,” Luna said.

At the news conference, Luna thanked Imran Ahmed, the hotel’s general manager, for calling authorities.

“Sir, you saved many lives, not only of your employees but any customers that may have been at the Marriott when this guy decided to show up and carry out his threat,” Luna said.

The chief said Montoya didn’t appear to have any criminal history that would have prevented him from legally buying guns, although some of the weapons and high-capacity magazines at his home may be illegal.

Montoya was held on suspicion of making, possessing and distributing assault weapons and making criminal threats. He was held on $500,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter