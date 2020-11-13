 Skip to main content
Mexican authorities arrest military officer in connection with missing students investigation

Maria Verza
MEXICO CITY
The Associated Press
Relatives and supporters take part in a march to mark the sixth anniversary of the disappearance of 43 students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College, in Iguala, Mexico, on Sept. 27, 2020.

HENRY ROMERO/Reuters

Mexican authorities arrested the first military officer in connection with the investigation into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students from a teachers' college in southern Mexico.

A federal official who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the matter confirmed on Friday that Capt. Jose Martinez Crespo had been arrested.

On the sixth anniversary of the students' disappearance in September, Mexico’s attorney general said that 25 arrest orders had been issued for suspects in the case, among them soldiers and federal police.

On Sept. 26, 2014, police in the town of Iguala attacked several buses that had been taken by students from the Rural Normal School of Ayotzinapa. The police are believed to have turned over the students to a local drug cartel.

Families of the missing students have long demanded that authorities investigate the possible involvement of the military and federal police.

Clemente Rodriguez, father of student Christian Alonso, who was identified earlier this year through DNA testing of bone fragments, said the arrest of Crespo “is very important for me.”

“Crespo is a key piece,” Rodriguez said. “I hope that he provides information.”

