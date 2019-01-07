Military officers arrested after failed coup attempt in oil-rich Gabon

One of the world’s longest-ruling family dynasties has survived an attempted coup by disgruntled military officers who seized a state broadcasting centre in Gabon and called for a popular uprising in the oil-rich African country.

Gabon’s government said it had arrested four of the five military officers who had burst into the state radio headquarters at dawn on Monday morning and announced a coup. The fifth officer was on the run and being pursued, it said.

The officers, wearing camouflage uniforms and carrying assault rifles, read a statement saying that a “national restoration council” would be set up to oversee a “democratic transition for the Gabonese people.” They urged citizens to wake up their neighbors and “rise up as one and take control of the streets.”

The officers claimed to be members of the elite Republican Guard and wore the green berets of the guard, although the government later denied that they were Republican Guard members.

Several hundred people gathered in the streets near the radio headquarters, with some cheering for the coup leaders, but they were reportedly dispersed with gunshots and tear gas fired by army loyalists. Helicopters circled overhead and military vehicles rumbled through the streets as the government claimed to have restored order.

Gabon’s president, Ali Bongo, suffered a stroke during a visit to Saudi Arabia last October and has been outside Gabon since then, receiving treatment first in Saudi Arabia and then in Morocco.

Mr. Bongo’s family has been in control of Gabon since his father, Omar Bongo, won power in 1967 with the support of the French government. The family has been repeatedly accused of corruption on a grand scale.

According to French police investigations, the Bongo family owns 39 properties in France, including luxury homes in Paris and the French Riviera, along with expensive Ferraris, Mercedes and other cars. An investigation in the United States concluded that the family had funneled at least US$100-million into U.S. banks, and Ali Bongo’s wife at one point was reportedly renting a house from the rapper Puff Daddy for US$25,000 a month.

Africa’s longest-ruling regimes have faced growing pressure in recent years as public dissatisfaction has escalated. In Zimbabwe, former president Robert Mugabe grudgingly resigned in 2017 after a military coup ended his 37 years in power. In Gambia, former president Yahya Jammeh was forced to leave office in 2017 after losing an election, more than 22 years after seizing power in a coup. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, president Joseph Kabila has promised to step down after ruling for 18 years, although the results of a long-delayed election on Dec. 30 have still not been announced.

Despite Gabon’s vast oil wealth, most of its two million people are living in poverty. The Bongo family has often faced protests and challenges in the street, but it has not hesitated to use its security forces to crack down on opposition.

Ali Bongo, who assumed the presidency after the death of his father in 2009, narrowly escaped defeat in a 2016 election. He won by fewer than 6,000 votes in the official tally, but there were widespread complaints of electoral fraud. In one province, Mr. Bongo’s home region, the official results implausibly claimed that there was a voter turnout of 99.9 per cent, with more than 95 per cent of voters supporting Mr. Bongo.

His rival candidate, former African Union leader Jean Ping, refused to accept the election result. Protesters rallied in the streets, clashing with police and setting fire to the parliament building, but security forces launched a deadly assault on the opposition party’s headquarters, forcing Mr. Ping to flee. Dozens of protesters were reportedly killed and more than 1,000 were arrested.

Mr. Bongo’s current health is uncertain. He made a television appearance on New Year’s Eve to deliver a brief speech, recorded in Morocco. But his words were slurred and he seemed unable to move his right arm.

Several weeks after his stroke, Gabon’s Constitutional Court transferred some of his powers to the prime minister and vice-president. In their statement on Monday morning, the coup leaders said this arrangement was “illegitimate and illegal.”