 Skip to main content

World Moscow police detain Pussy Riot member Veronika Nikulshina, six others

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Moscow police detain Pussy Riot member Veronika Nikulshina, six others

The Associated Press
Comments

Moscow police have detained a member of the Pussy Riot protest group for the second time in a month and a Russian official says he expects she will face drug charges.

Veronika Nikulshina, one of the four members of the collective who were jailed last year for a protest at the World Cup soccer final, was taken by police on Wednesday. Group member Pyotr Verzilov said on Twitter that six other acquaintances of hers also have been arrested, including some with no ties to Pussy Riot.

The Interfax news agency on Thursday cited Public Observer Commission member Yevgeny Yenikeev as saying the drug charges were likely to be heard on Friday. Nikulshina faces 15 days in jail if convicted.

Story continues below advertisement

Nikulshina also was detained in mid-April, but freed in a few hours without charge.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter