Open this photo in gallery: Police Service of Northern Ireland former chief constable Simon Byrne reads a statement outside James House in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Aug. 31, after a special meeting of the Policing Board.Liam Mcburney/The Associated Press

Northern Ireland’s top police officer resigned Monday following a series of controversies that plagued the police force, including what he described as an “industrial scale” data breach.

The Northern Ireland Policing Board confirmed that Simon Byrne has resigned as chief constable, with immediate effect.

Byrne has faced growing pressure to step down since personal data on all serving members of the police force were mistakenly published last month in response to a freedom of information request.

The details included the surnames, initials, location and departments for around 10,000 officers and staff. Police said that dissident republicans claimed to be in possession of information about police officers following the incident.

The breach was particularly sensitive given the delicate security situation in Northern Ireland, which is still trying to overcome decades of sectarian violence known as “The Troubles.” Twenty-five years after a peace agreement largely ended the violence, many police officers continue to shield their identities because of continuing threats from dissident members of the republican and unionist communities.

Byrne came under more scrutiny last week when a High Court judge ruled that two junior officers were unlawfully disciplined for an arrest made at a Troubles commemoration event in 2021.

The judge said the officers were disciplined to allay any threat that Sinn Féin could withdraw its support for policing in Northern Ireland. Sinn Fein has insisted there was no such threat.

Byrne had insisted that he would not resign and that he was considering an appeal against the court ruling.

But in a statement issued Monday, Byrne said it was “time for someone new” to lead the force.

“The last few days have been very difficult for all concerned,” he said. “Regardless of the rights and wrongs, it is now time for someone new to lead this proud and resolute organization.”