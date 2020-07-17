Norwegian authorities arrest British man suspected of issuing bomb threat during flight

Open this photo in gallery Police officers are seen near a Ryanair plane after it received a bomb threat in Oslo, Norway, on July 17, 2020. BERIT ROALD/AFP/Getty Images

Norwegian authorities say they have arrested a 51-year-old British man suspected of issuing a bomb threat mid-air during a Ryanair flight from London to Oslo.

The incident triggered a massive security operation at the Norwegian capital’s Gardermoen airport and the plane was escorted to Norway by the Royal Danish Air Force’s F-16 fighter jets.

Flight FR1392 from Stansted airport with 142 passengers and six crew members landed safely at Gardermoen early afternoon Friday, officials said.

Norwegian police tweeted “a Ryanair plane has received a bomb threat while in the air. The plane has landed safely on the runway. The situation is unclear. We are on site with great forces.”

Police said later the situation was under control by the authorities with all passengers evacuated and the plane being examined by emergency, counterterrorism and bomb squads.

Operational police head Olav Unnestad told Norwegian newspaper VG that the arrest of the British man went smoothly.

“We have initiated an investigation into the case and will interrogate the man as soon as possible,” Unnestad says.

VG said that Ryanair crew allegedly discovered a note suggesting a threat on the plane. There was no immediate comment available from Ryanair.

