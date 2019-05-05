 Skip to main content

World Nurse denied Guinness World Record for marathon - because she ran in pants, not a skirt

London
The Associated Press
A British nurse who ran the London Marathon in her uniform says she has been denied a Guinness World Records listing because she wasn’t wearing a skirt.

Jessica Anderson ran last week’s marathon in a time of 3.08:22, half a minute faster than the existing marathon record for a woman in a nurse’s uniform.

Anderson says she was informed that her uniform of medical scrubs with pants didn’t meet Guinness’s rules for a nurse’s uniform: a blue or white dress, apron and a traditional cap.

Anderson told Runner’s World magazine the rules were outdated and reinforced “old gender stereotypes.”

Guinness World Records said Saturday “it is quite clear that this record title is long overdue a review, which we will conduct as a priority in the coming days.”

