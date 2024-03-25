Open this photo in gallery: Supporters of presidential candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Senegal's top opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, gather outside their campaign headquarters as they await the results of the presidential election, in Dakar, Senegal, Sunday, March 24, 2024.Mosa'ab Elshamy/The Associated Press

Opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye has won Senegal’s presidential election, capturing a landslide victory in Sunday’s vote just 10 days after being freed from prison on unproven charges of inciting insurrection.

The ruling party’s candidate, former prime minister Amadou Ba, phoned Mr. Faye on Monday to concede defeat. Just a day earlier, Mr. Ba had declared he was confident of full victory.

By conceding defeat, Mr. Ba was acknowledging that Mr. Faye had gained more than 50 per cent of the vote – the minimum necessary for avoiding a second-round runoff between the top two candidates – although the official results have not yet been released.

Thousands of Mr. Faye’s supporters celebrated in the streets of Senegal’s cities on Sunday night, within hours of the polls closing. Early results showed that Mr. Faye had a strong lead over Mr. Ba and the 17 other candidates. Several other rival candidates quickly conceded to Mr. Faye on Sunday night.

Open this photo in gallery: Supporters of presidential candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Senegal's top opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, Sunday, March 24, 2024.Mosa'ab Elshamy/The Associated Press

Authorities had detained Mr. Faye for nearly a year on accusations of defamation and inciting insurrection after he wrote a social media post that criticized the justice system in the West African country. His supporters said the charges were politically motivated. He was released from prison on March 14, and thousands of supporters immediately flocked to his campaign rallies.

In a statement on Monday, posted on social media, Mr. Ba said he congratulated Mr. Faye on his first-round victory, and wished him the “energy and strength” necessary for the top job.

Mr. Faye, who turned 44 on Monday, will become the youngest president in Senegal’s history.

The swift end to the election uncertainty is likely to mean that Senegal will avoid the risks of potentially violent street protests. Dozens of people have died over the past year as security forces have cracked down on protestors.

Senegal’s neighbours were already offering congratulations to Mr. Faye on Monday.

“I congratulate Mr. Bassirou Diomaye Faye for a victorious election & commend the People of the Rep. of Senegal for the peaceful conduct of the election,” Gambian president Adama Barrow said in a social media post on Monday.

Open this photo in gallery: Supporters of Senegalese presidential candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye celebrate early results, in Dakar, Senegal.Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Western and African governments are watching the election closely because Senegal is seen as a bulwark for democracy in West Africa, at a time when military coups have proliferated in the region. Six putsches have taken place in four West African countries over the past three years, leading to greater Russian military influence in several of the countries.

Senegal’s election had been scheduled for last month, but President Macky Sall sought to postpone it to the end of this year. The delay sparked fears that he would extend his rule beyond the end of his constitutional mandate in April. Several opposition leaders were detained or disqualified from running in the election, adding to the concerns that Mr. Sall was trying to cling to power.

After huge street protests and a court challenge, however, Mr. Sall agreed to hold the election on Sunday and to step down on the scheduled date of April 2.

Mr. Faye’s popularity – especially among young urban voters – shows the extent of dissatisfaction with the high rate of unemployment and widespread poverty and corruption in Senegal.

Mr. Faye has pledged to renegotiate Senegal’s mining and energy investment deals if he wins, and to consider introducing a new national currency to move away from the economic influence of France, the country’s former colonial power.

He is a close ally of firebrand opposition politician Ousmane Sonko, who was barred from the election because of a defamation conviction. Both politicians were in detention until this month, hobbling Mr. Faye’s election campaign and provoking anger among their supporters.

In a country where 60 per cent of the population is younger than 25, the strong support from young Senegalese voters was Mr. Faye’s crucial advantage.

His campaign was given another major boost on Friday when former president Abdoulaye Wade endorsed him.

Mr. Sall’s chosen successor, Mr. Ba, has “generated little enthusiasm among voters,” according to Amy Niang, a political scientist at the Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa, in a commentary last week.

The 62-year-old candidate is a veteran civil servant who has never held elected office. “He symbolizes the status quo,” Ms. Niang said.

For many Senegalese, the most important achievement this month was simply that the election was held without too much delay, despite the government’s earlier attempts to postpone it to the end of the year.

“This is good news for Senegalese democracy,” Senegalese journalist Borso Tall wrote last week on the website of Vanguard Africa, a pro-democracy organization. “That citizens have been given back their freedom to vote and to elect a new president is a victory for the country and its reputation.”

Afolabi Adekaiyaoja, an analyst at the Centre for Democracy and Development, a West African think-tank, said the situation has shown the importance of strong democratic institutions in Senegal. It shows “the need for civil society and advocacy groups to remain vigilant and observant, and the power of citizen movements in democratic states,” he wrote in a recent commentary.

Western leaders have had a similar view of the election. In a social media post, the Canadian embassy in Senegal told the people of the country: “Your commitment to democracy and your voice will shape the future.”

U.S. Senator Jim Risch, the ranking member of the Senate foreign relations committee, said the election had “enormous implications” for the region. “It is crucial a free, fair and peaceful vote happens,” he said on social media.