Delivery driver Saeed Mehsud, 38, headed to the polling station in his Islamabad neighbourhood on Thursday morning hoping to cast a ballot for what is possibly Pakistan’s most popular political party, the PTI (Pakistan Movement for Justice), founded by a man he idolizes, cricket star and former prime minister Imran Khan.

But he arrived confused and flustered: until he got in line outside the boys’ school and began talking to fellow voters, Mr. Mehsud said he had not been able to figure out how to vote for that party, whose name and symbol does not appear on ballots this year and has been all but banned from media and open campaigning, its famous leader imprisoned on questionable charges, some laid only days before the vote.

The party’s ballot symbol, a cricket bat, was outlawed in December and its candidates forced to run as independents, each assigned a different symbol. As 40 per cent of Pakistanis are illiterate, those much-publicized ballot symbols are crucial.

“Honestly I am quite confused by all this,” said Mr. Mehsud, who, like many voters, didn’t even know the name of his local candidate. “I saw no posters for my party, and I honestly expected I would get a text to inform me how I could vote for PTI, but then all phones went silent.”

That’s because early Thursday morning, the country’s entire cellphone and mobile-data network was shut down for the day by Pakistan’s military caretaker government. Their officials claimed this was for security reasons in the wake of a series of bomb attacks on Wednesday near the border of Afghanistan, but the move prevented PTI supporters from using party apps to find polling stations and identify candidates.

Only in the polling line did Mr. Mehsud learn from fellow voters that his candidate had been assigned a parachute symbol. The PTI candidate in a neighbouring constituency was angry after having been assigned an eggplant, known by some voters as a somewhat obscene social-media icon.

Pakistan’s 120 million registered voters are accustomed to a system in which their country’s all-powerful military pulls the strings, and sometimes pulls candidates from the ballot if they challenge its authority. But this election has been so directly and overtly controlled by the military that some informed observers are describing this as a new, more overtly military-led era in Pakistani politics.

The vote is taking place at a moment of crisis in Pakistan, as stubborn 30-per-cent inflation and steep currency devaluation have coincided with violent conflicts on the borders of Afghanistan, Iran and India and terrorist upsurges in the country’s west and north – meaning that both the economy and large swathes of national policy are dominated by the military.

Yet the military’s decision to banish Mr. Khan’s highly popular party may have backfired, drawing unprecedented public attention to the undemocratic nature of the system – and, possibly, delivering defiant votes to some of the PTI’s candidates. Early election results suggested that strong turnout in PTI-supporting districts has kept his part in the race.

“This decision has done nothing except hurt the ordinary voter. This was not a case about an individual or a political party, it was about the disenfranchisement of millions of voters,” said Rida Hosain, a civil-rights lawyer and columnist with the newspaper Dawn.

Mr. Khan, despite being imprisoned, has been a constant presence on the smartphone screens of many voters, after his party used artificial-intelligence “deepfake” technology to produce videos in which he gives speeches (constructed from texts he writes from prison) urging voters to learn their candidates’ names and to remain at polling stations until votes are counted.

In an astonishing reversal of fortunes, the most prominent prime ministerial candidate among those allowed to campaign openly, and the one who appears to be the military’s choice to become the next prime minister, is Nawaz Sharif, who has served as prime minister three times since 1990 – a man who, only months ago, was an international fugitive who had been imprisoned on corruption charges and banned from politics for life before fleeing to Britain. In November, he was invited back to Pakistan, rehabilitated in a court acquittal and allowed to return to politics, in what was widely seen as a military endorsement.

Now it is Imran Khan, who came to office in 2018 as the military’s preferred candidate and as an anti-corruption reformer, who has become the outlawed and imprisoned renegade. During his four-year term of office, Mr. Khan was increasingly critical of the military, and of Pakistan’s ties to the United States, favouring much closer relations with Russia and China. In 2022, his party was ousted from office in a parliamentary non-confidence vote that he described as having been plot hatched by the United States and the Pakistani military.

He then faced a series of charges that saw him banned from politics for five years. In May of 2023, after he was arrested on additional charges, his supporters rioted, attacking military bases across the country. This led to further charges. When parliament dissolved that August, the military decided to delay national elections, installing a caretaker government.

It was not clear, as recently as this January, that an election would take place. Only a few days before the election, Mr. Khan was sentenced to 30 years in prison on additional charges, including one which declared that his marriage, to faith healer Bushra Bibi, as illegal because both he and she had previously been married.

Those charges were accompanied by police harassment and arrests of PTI candidates and campaign workers, and a crackdown on his party’s rallies that forced them to be held in secret, at night and in small numbers. Some Pakistani news outlets say they were told not to report on PTI candidates.

In the absence of Mr. Khan’s powerful movement, this election has publicly turned into a contest between two long-established dynasties of Pakistani politics – that of Mr. Sharif, whose brother Shehbaz has also served as prime minister, and that of Bilawal Bhutto, son of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in 2007. Mr. Bhutto’s Pakistan People’s Party could end up being a kingmaker in a governing coalition, if Mr. Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) fails to win a majority.

The fact that PTI has remained a fairly strong party despite being all but banned has led some observers to see hope for the future of democracy in Pakistan. “This is the most competitive election since 2002,” said Muddassir Rivsi, head of an Islamabad-based fair-election watchdog organization. “I remain optimistic. This shows that society is opening up.”