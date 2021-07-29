 Skip to main content
// //

World

Palestinian protesters, Israeli troops clash after boy’s funeral in West Bank

JERUSALEM
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Palestinians hurl stones during clashes with Israeli troops, near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on July 29.

MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA/Reuters

Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops clashed on Thursday following the funeral of a child believed killed by army fire the previous day in the occupied West Bank. A Palestinian was critically injured in the violence.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the injured man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds during the clashes in the town of Beit Ummar, near the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank. The Palestinian Red Crescent said it treated at least 12 people for gunshot injuries and tear gas inhalation.

Palestinian protesters hurled rocks at Israeli troops after the funeral of Mohammed al-Alami, 12, who residents say was killed by army fire while riding in a car with his father on Wednesday.

The Israeli military said it launched an investigation into Wednesday’s deadly shooting. A military statement said that senior commanding officers and military police – which investigate suspected misconduct by troops – were also looking into the incident in Beit Ummar. It said soldiers fired at a car that failed to stop at a checkpoint after they fired warning shots.

Beit Ummar Mayor Nasri Sabarneh said that village resident Moayad al-Alami was driving with his son and daughter when he made a U-turn to stop at a shop. A soldier then opened fire at the vehicle, fatally shooting the boy, Mohammed al-Alami, in the chest, he said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the boy’s death.

The army said they tried to halt the car but when it didn’t respond, they fired at the vehicle.

“We are looking into the claim that a Palestinian minor was killed as a result of the gunfire,” the army said in a statement.

Report an error
