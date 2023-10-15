Open this photo in gallery: Voters in Poland are heading to the polls for national elections on Sunday that could transform the country and reshape its relations with the European Union.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail

Voters in Poland are heading to the polls for national elections on Sunday that could transform the country and reshape its relations with the European Union.

Opinion surveys show the race between the ruling Law and Justice party, PiS, and the main opposition coalition, called Civic Platform, KO, is too close to call and that neither is expected to win a majority of seats in the 460-member legislature knowns as the Sejm.

That means three smaller parties — the far-right Confederation, centrist Third Way and the Left – will emerge as likely kingmakers.

The long campaign has been particularly brutal, with vicious personal attacks flying on all sides.

PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński, 75, has called Mr. Tusk “the personification of evil in Poland” and said he was “gathering all dark elements under his banner in order simply to win, to implement a plan that is not Polish, but a plan of the Brussels bureaucracy.”

Mr. Tusk, 66, has tried to stick to a more uplifting message – “it’s time for a happy Poland” he said recently in Lodz – but he has also labelled PiS “a mafia” and accused its leaders of scheming to pull the country out of the EU.

For the opposition, the stakes in Sunday’s vote couldn’t be higher.

“It is really dramatic,” said Adam Bodnar, Poland’s former ombudsman for citizen’s rights who is running as a KO candidate for the senate. “The most important aspect is whether we’ll be able to come back to the family of democratic nations or whether we will slide towards some kind of authoritarian system.”

Since replacing KO as the governing party in 2015, PiS has pursued a populist agenda by cracking down on immigration and adopting conservative social policies.

Many of its reforms have clashed with the EU, which has accused the government of weakening democratic institutions and trampling on women’s rights by restricting access to abortion. The disputes have led Brussels to withhold around €110 billion, or $158-billion, in funding to Poland, something Mr. Tusk has vowed to unlock.

Open this photo in gallery: Civic Coalition (KO) leader Donald Tusk speaks to supporters during a rally in an exhibition hall in Lodz. Mr. Tusk is crisscrossing the country in a final pitch to voters before Poland’s election on Oct. 15.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail

Mr. Tusk has been a divisive figure in Poland for years and the election will be a test of whether he can make a political comeback. He served as Poland’s prime minister from 2007 to 2014 and then spent five years in Brussels as the president of the European Council, a high-ranking EU position.

He has promised to liberalize Poland’s abortion law and dismantled changes to the judiciary and the state broadcaster which critics say have been politicized by PiS.

PiS has relentlessly attacked Mr. Tusk throughout the campaign. In campaign ads, the party labelled him a stooge of the EU and Germany, and claimed he would open the floodgates to migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

Party supporters view Mr. Tusk as dangerous, and they say only PiS can provide Poland with security and growth. “For me, being safe … is the most important and I know PiS can give me this,” said Malgorzata Polak, a 21-year-old university student in Warsaw.

There are indications that a growing number of Poles have become disenchanted with PiS and that the electorate is ready for a change.

Open this photo in gallery: A boy holds up a sign that says 'Gang of Red' during a Civic Coalition (KO) rally in Warsaw. The sign is a reference to how PiS has mocked KO leader Donald Tusk for being mean and insincere.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail

“I think people are completely fed up,” said Karolina Pikula, a 31-year-old mother of two who lives in Rzeszów and is running as a first-time candidate for the far-right party Confederation.

She saw the party as a vibrant alternative to PiS and KO. Its policies – which include slashing taxes, a near total ban on abortion and cutting support for Ukraine – have been controversial but Ms. Pikula says they resonate with voters, especially young people.

Confederation’s support has hovered around 10 per cent and it’s seen as a potential coalition partner for PiS if the ruling party falls short of a majority.

The best hope for KO, which is expected to finish second to PiS, is an alignment with the other smaller parties, Third Way and the Left, which are also polling at around 10 per cent.

“I think this time, PiS definitely can be beaten,” said Adam Kościelak a Left candidate in Szczecin in western Poland whose father was born in Edmonton.

Mr. Kościelak, 31, is also a first-time candidate and he’s grown frustrated at what he sees as a lack of government support for healthcare, education, and housing. “It was just a question of I was tired of the way things were going,” he said.

Polls close at 9 p.m. local time. Final results are expected on Tuesday, but a clear indication will emerge Sunday night after the release of a large exit poll and early counting.

Voters are also electing 100 senators and they will vote in a referendum on a range of issues including whether to accept more migrants.