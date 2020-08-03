 Skip to main content
Poland’s top court upholds re-election of President Andrzej Duda

WARSAW, Poland
The Associated Press
In this July 12, 2020, file photo, incumbent President Andrzej Duda flashes a victory sign in Pultusk, Poland.

Czarek Sokolowski/The Associated Press

The Supreme Court of Poland on Monday upheld the re-election of President Andrzej Duda after deciding that complaints about the validity of the country’s presidential election were insufficient to void the results.

The ruling paves the way for Duda to take the oath of office before both chambers of parliament on Thursday.

The court evaluated some 6,000 election complaints from voters and from the team of the candidate Duda faced in a runoff, liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. Duda won 51.03 per cent of the vote and Trzaskowski 48.97 per cent in the July 12 election.

It found 92 of the alleged violations justified, but said the irregularities did not affect the election’s outcome. The justices said the complaints from Trzaskowski team lacked necessary evidence about the time and location of the alleged breaches.

They said the Trzaskowski team’s complaint also touched on campaigning, which is beyond the bounds of an electoral protest.

Many voters also complained about being unable to vote from abroad because their ballots arrived too late.

Originally scheduled for May, the presidential election was postponed by over a month, to June 28 with a runoff two weeks later, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

