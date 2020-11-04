 Skip to main content

Pope Francis returns to private library for general audience as COVID-19 cases surge across Europe

Nicole Winfield
ROME
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Pope Francis takes part in his weekly general audience at Paul VI hall, at the Vatican, on Oct. 14, 2020.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Pope Francis urged people to follow recommendations from governments and health authorities to prevent coronavirus infections as he returned to his private library for his Wednesday general audience amid a surge of infections in Europe.

In another sign that the Vatican was re-entering a semi-lockdown mode again, the Holy See announced that it was shuttering the Vatican Museums and the Sistine Chapel to the public until at least Dec. 3.

The museums, which are a major source of revenue for the Holy See, had reopened June 1 after a nearly three-month shutdown during the first wave of the outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

The Vatican announced last week that Francis, 83, was suspending public audiences and would celebrate all upcoming liturgies without throngs of faithful present. It made the decision after someone who attended the pope’s Oct. 21 audience tested positive, 13 Swiss Guards who protect the pope came down with the virus and Italy reimposed new restrictions on gatherings to try to tame resurging infections.

Francis held his audience Wednesday in his private library with around 10 priests to translate summaries of his catechism lesson, which was livestreamed.

It was the same setup Francis used during the Vatican’s nearly three-month COVID-19 lockdown in the spring and summer. Then, he complained it felt like he was in a “cage” and unable to mingle with his flock.

In his opening remarks, Francis said “unfortunately” it was necessary to return to the library to prevent infections.

“This tells us we have to be very attentive to the prescriptions of political and health authorities to defend us against the pandemic,” Francis said. “We offer to the Lord this distance among us for the good of all.”

He offered special prayers for the sick, doctors, nurses, volunteers and all those working with the sick “who are risking their lives but do it out of love, their vocation and love of the other.”

The priests kept their distance from Francis during the audience but no one wore protective face masks.

Story continues below advertisement

Francis resumed his general audiences in public on Sept. 2, inviting small groups of faithful into a Vatican courtyard and the Vatican auditorium. He drew criticism on social media and from some within the Vatican for refusing to wear a face mask when he greeted priests at the end of the weekly encounter.

At the end of Wednesday’s audience, Francis offered prayers for the victims of recent “deplorable” attacks in Europe. He cited the deadly Nice church attack and the Vienna shooting and denounced how some use violence and hatred to disrupt fraternity among people.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies