The Toronto Raptors retained centre Jakob Poeltl with a four-year, US$80-million agreement, ESPN reported Friday.

The deal isn’t official until July 6 due to NBA free agency guidelines.

The Raptors acquired Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline in February and he averaged 13.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots in 26 games (25 starts). He also is a strong interior defender.

Overall, Poeltl averaged 12.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 72 games (71 starts) last season.

Poeltl, 27, is in his second tour of duty with the Raptors. He was chosen ninth overall in the 2016 draft and played two seasons with the club before being traded to the Spurs in the summer of 2018 as part of the deal in which Toronto obtained Kawhi Leonard.

The 7-foot-1 Poeltl has career averages of 8.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 488 games (235 starts) over seven seasons.