Firefighters extinguish a fire in a 16-storey residential building in Kyiv on March 15, 2022, after strikes on residential areas killed at least two people.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Day 20 of Russia’s war against Ukraine began with more civilian deaths as an apartment building on the western side of Kyiv was hit, killing at least two people early Tuesday ahead of fresh ceasefire talks expected later in the day.

A blaze enveloped all 15 floors of the apartment block in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv after it was struck just before dawn. Russian warplanes and artillery also continued to bombard the northern suburbs of the capital, including districts such as Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel that have already seen some of the worst fighting of the war.

As Russian forces continued to slowly push towards the centre of the city, Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko declared a 36-hour curfew that would begin at 8 p.m. local time tonight and last until 8 a.m. Thursday morning. “Today is a difficult and dangerous moment,” Mr. Klitschko said.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a Monday attack on a television tower in the western Ukrainian region of Rivne reportedly rose to 19.

Ukraine’s military also reported overnight strikes on the war-battered cities of Kharkiv, in the east of the country, and Mykolaiv, in the south, as well as the besieged Azov Sea port of Mariupol, where more than 2,500 people have reportedly died so far.

Thousands more have died in fighting, and more than 2.8 million Ukrainians have fled the country since Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his country’s army to invade its neighbour.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Ukraine would on Tuesday attempt to deliver humanitarian supplies to Mariupol, which had a prewar population of 450,000. She said the relief convoy would also take out women and children if it managed to reach the city.

A resident is comforted by an emergency services worker at a residential apartment building after it was hit by a Russian attack in the Sviatoshynskyi District in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 15, 2022.Chris McGrath/Getty Images

On Monday, a first convoy of 160 cars managed to escape Mariupol after 10 days of failed evacuation attempts.

Volodymyr Matsokin, the deputy mayor of Izyum, a city of 45,000 people southeast of Kharkiv, said the situation in his city was “no better than Mariupol.”

“There is no water, no light, heat, food, medicine, communication,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “There is no one to bury the dead. Medical care is not provided. It is not possible to bring in enough humanitarian aid. There is no way to take people out.”

Ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials, which thus far have made little progress, were expected to continue virtually on Tuesday for a second consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia were due to visit Kyiv on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his government. “The aim of the visit is to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala wrote on his Facebook page.

Russia says the war – which it officially calls a “special military operation” – is necessary to demilitarize Ukraine and prevent it from joining the NATO military alliance. The West has punished Moscow with unprecedented sanctions that have seen major credit card companies withdraw from the Russian market, and much of Europe and North America close their skies to Russian carriers.

Kremlin-controlled media have stuck to a false narrative that Russia is targeting only military infrastructure and far-right groups in Ukraine. In a rare instance of reality breaking through the propaganda, producer Maria Ovsyannikov staged a one-woman protest on Monday, walking behind the anchor during the main evening news on state-run Channel One, and shouting, “Stop the war!” She also held up a sign that said, “Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you here.”

On Tuesday, Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Mr. Zelensky, praised Ms. Ovsyannikov. “Russia is totally not free. They don’t have free media, political competition, protest rallies. Any protest is a direct road to jail. The more valuable is the act of Marina Ovsyannikova who told a multimillion audience the truth about the devastating war of Russia against Ukraine,” Mr. Podolyak, who is also a member of Ukraine’s negotiating team in ceasefire talks, wrote on Twitter.

Russia’s war aims are believed to also include replacing Mr. Zelensky, who has repeatedly called for NATO to close the skies over his country to save civilian lives.

“I want to insist that it’s very important to close the sky,” said Serhiy, a soldier based in the Black Sea port of Odesa, which is preparing for a Russian assault on the city that Mr. Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have warned is imminent. The normally bustling city centre is now a semi-deserted maze of checkpoints and tank traps, and Ukrainian armoured vehicles have taken up defensive positions near strategic points in and around Odesa.

All of that would be more effective if Russia’s decided advantage in the skies were neutralized. “We could defend all of Ukraine if the skies were closed. It would significantly improve our efforts to protect Odesa,” Serhiy said. The Globe is not publishing his last name since Ukrainian soldiers are prohibited from making such information public.

Military analysts say Russia could not mount a sustained operation against Odesa unless it first captures Mykolaiv, which lies about 130 kilometres to the east, along the supply route to Russian-controlled Crimea. On Tuesday, Vitaliy Kim, the governor of the Mykolaiv region, said Russian troops had been pushed back slightly in recent fighting.

“You can be 99-per-cent sure that Mykolaiv region will continue to hold back the advance of the Russian troops. There is the Bug River, which they need to force their way across in order to advance,” Mr. Kim said in a nationally televised interview. “We will not give up the bridges to the invaders.”

Mr. Kim said that 80 people had been wounded in the city on Monday, including two children.

