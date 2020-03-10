Russia one step closer to making Putin president for life

Open this photo in gallery Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the lower house of parliament to consider constitutional changes, March 10, 2020. SPUTNIK/Reuters

Russia looks headed for up to 16 more years of Vladimir Putin’s rule, after the country’s parliament proposed changes that would re-set the clock on Mr. Putin’s time in the Kremlin, allowing him to get around a constitutional block on presidents serving more than two consecutive terms.

Until Tuesday, the 67-year-old Mr. Putin – who has led the country as either president or prime minister since the turn of the century – was barred from running again for the presidency in 2024, when his current six-year term expires. The bill, which was proposed and passed its first reading Tuesday in the Duma, as Russia’s parliament is known, allows Mr. Putin to run for up to two more six-year terms once the country’s new constitution comes into force.

The only remaining hurdle is an April 22 referendum on the proposed changes to the constitution, which the Kremlin is expected to win easily against scattered opposition.

While there has long been speculation that Mr. Putin intended to remain in the Kremlin beyond 2024, Tuesday’s moves nonetheless came as something of a surprise. Under the proposed constitutional changes, which Mr. Putin put forward in January, the presidency will be weakened, with more power given to parliament and an unelected body known as the State Council.

However, Tuesday’s highly choreographed performance demonstrates that parliament, in its current form, poses little challenge to Mr. Putin. Over the course of a little less than two hours, the idea of resetting the presidential clock under the new constitution was proposed, seconded, and voted on – with time in the middle for Mr. Putin to make a surprise appearance at the 450-seat Duma to indicate his support for the idea.

The motion was initially proposed by Valentina Tereshkova, a member of the United Russia party, which is by far the biggest faction in parliament, and which has no agenda other than to support Mr. Putin.

“I propose either to lift presidential term limits or [allow] the current president to be elected as head of state, like any other citizen, after the amended Constitution enters into force,” said Ms. Tereshkova, who was the first woman in space.

Shortly afterwards, Mr. Putin made a rare appearance in parliament to deliver a brief speech in which he said he supported the idea “on one condition – if the Constitutional Court gives an official ruling that such an amendment would not contradict the principles and main provisions of the constitution.”

Few expect the 19-member Constitutional Court – all of whom were appointed during Mr. Putin’s rule – to question a decision made in the Kremlin.

“All is clear,” Alexey Navalny, Russia’s top opposition figure, posted on his Twitter account. “Putin will be president for life.”