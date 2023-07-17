Open this photo in gallery: Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023.Andrew Kravchenko/The Associated Press

The Kremlin announced on Monday that it was ending its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, a move expected to push global food prices higher.

The pact, which allowed for Ukrainian agricultural products to be exported safely through a Russian naval blockade, brought 33 million tons of wheat, corn and other grains to market over the past year, and was credited by the United Nations for helping lower global food prices by 20 per cent. The World Food Program – which is battling food shortages in Afghanistan, Yemen, and East Africa – bought 80 per cent of its wheat from Ukraine during the first half of 2023.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the deal, known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, was no longer active because Moscow’s terms for its extension had not been met. Russia has complained that barriers remained to its own exports of grains and fertilizer. The deal – which saw all ships leaving in Ukraine checked in Turkey with Ukrainian, Russian and UN inspectors present – was the only substantive cooperation that Moscow and Kyiv have agreed on since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian food products are not the subject of Western sanctions over the war, but sanctions targeting Russian banks have complicated payments for Russian agricultural products. The Kremlin’s key demand has reportedly been to have the Russian Agricultural Bank reconnected to the SWIFT international banking system.

“When the part of the Black Sea deal related to Russia is implemented, Russia will immediately return to the implementation of the deal,” Mr. Peskov said.

Moscow’s announcement that it was leaving the grain deal came hours after an explosion damaged the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, a territory that it seized and annexed in 2014. A man and a woman from Russia’s Belgorod region were reportedly killed in the blast, and their daughter was injured.

Mr. Peskov accused Ukraine of carrying out a “terrorist attack” on the bridge, and said President Vladimir Putin would chair a meeting of the country’s Security Council later on Monday to discuss the incident. However, Mr. Peskov said the attack on the bridge did not influence Russia’s decision to leave the grain initiative as Mr. Putin had already made Russia’s conditions for extending the deal clear.

The last ship to export Ukrainian grain under the terms of the Black Sea Grain Initiative appears to have been the Turkish-flagged TQ Samsun, which left the port of Odesa on Sunday.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization said earlier this month high food prices were driving “worrying levels of hunger” in 45 countries around the globe.