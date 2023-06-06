Open this photo in gallery: A partially flooded area of Kherson on June 6, 2023, following damages sustained at Kakhovka hydroelectric dam.OLEG TUCHYNSKY/AFP/Getty Images

Ukraine accused Russia on Tuesday of a “terrorist attack” after a major dam and hydroelectric plant exploded in the south of the country, flooding several nearby towns and sparking a mass evacuation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the 30-metre-high Nova Kakhovka dam had been destroyed by an “internal detonation” carried out by “Russian terrorists” early Tuesday morning, leading to the flooding of at least eight settlements and threatening the major city of Kherson. Russia claimed that the Dnipro River dam collapsed after being hit by Ukrainian shelling.

Mr. Zelensky, who convened an immediate meeting of the country’s National Security and Defence Council, said 80 settlements and 16,000 people were immediately threatened by the rising waters. “We do everything to save people. All services – military, government, presidential office, are involved,” he wrote on Telegram. “A set of international and security measures was agreed upon to hold Russia accountable for this terrorist attack.”

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the security council, said on Twitter that the destruction of the dam – which contaminated the water of the Dnipro with at least 150 tons of oil that had been stored in the hydroelectric plant – amounted to “a fundamentally new stage of Russian aggression.” Ukraine demanded an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the incident, which military analysts suggested could be a tactical move by Russia to make part of the frontline impassable as Ukrainian forces are poised to launch a large-scale counterattack.

A major Soviet-era dam in the Russian-controlled part of southern Ukraine was breached on June 6, unleashing floodwaters across the war zone in what both Ukraine and Russia said was an intentional attack by the other's forces. Reuters

A torrent of water burst through a gaping hole in a dam on the Dnipro River that separates Russian and Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine on June 6, flooding a swathe of the war zone and forcing villagers to flee. Reuters

Videos of the disaster site showed a torrent of water rushing through a large gap in the dam, completely submerging the attached 357-megawatt hydropower plant, which had 251 employees and provided electricity to much of southern Ukraine. Ukrainian officials had been warning since last fall that Russia planned to destroy the dam, unleashing up to 18 million cubic metres of water that had been stored in the Kakhovka Reservoir.

In the worst-case scenario – which appeared to be rapidly unfolding on Tuesday – Kherson, which had a pre-war population of 280,000, would have to be evacuated.

The Kakhovka Reservoir provided water to huge swathes of agricultural land, as well as to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is near the front line and was already considered at risk of a catastrophe due to ongoing fighting in the area, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA said on Tuesday that it was monitoring the situation, but saw “no immediate nuclear safety risk at the plant.”

Open this photo in gallery: A partially flooded area of Kherson is seen on June 6, 2023, following damage sustained at Kakhovka hydroelectric dam.SERGIY DOLLAR/AFP/Getty Images

The collapse of the dam endangered communities on both sides of the Dnipro, which serves as the de facto frontline in southern Ukraine. Russia’s official Tass news service reported that the town of Nova Kakhovka, on the Russian-occupied side of the river, was “under water” within hours of the disaster. The destruction of the dam also threatens the long-term water supply to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The Russian-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontyev, accused the Ukrainian military of “a terrorist act directed against civilians.” Speaking to Russian state television, he said, “this crime cannot be written off.”

Open-source analysts said they saw no evidence of a rocket or artillery strike on the dam before it collapsed. Local residents told reporters that they heard a single massive blast before the dam broke, giving credence to the Ukrainian version of an underwater detonation.

Last fall, as Russia withdrew its troops from the city of Kherson following an eight-month occupation, Russia’s 205th Separate Cossack Motor Rifle Brigade issued instructions to Kherson residents of how to act if the dam were “undermined” during the battle for the city. “The city will be shelled if the Ukrainian army enters it, if the situation develops in an extreme way, the dam will be undermined,” reads the Oct. 21 post on the brigade’s Telegram channel. “I advise everyone who can evacuate to do so.”

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian government specifically named the 205th Brigade as responsible for the destruction of the dam.

Military analysts said Russia may have seen strategic value in destroying the dam ahead of a major Ukrainian campaign that’s expected to focus on liberating Russian-occupied areas in the south and east of the country. Russia said on Monday that it believed the counteroffensive had begun, though Ukraine’s military command has yet to make any such announcement.

“The Russians want to broaden the width of the Dnipro to make any possible crossing harder and also to maybe free some additional forces from this part of the frontline for elsewhere,” said Mykola Bielieskov, a Kyiv-based military analyst. “I think that there are military reasons for this, and I think it means that they are frightened.”