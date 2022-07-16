Skip to main content
San francisco
The Associated Press

The San Francisco International Airport’s international terminal was evacuated on Friday night due to police activity, officials said.

The airport announced the evacuation on Twitter at 9:28 p.m. without providing details about the police activity.

The airport’s AirTrain and the Bay Area Rapid Transit trains were suspended. The airport’s BART station was closed by 8:42 p.m., according to a tweet from the transit agency.

Passenger drop-offs and pick-ups were limited to the airport’s domestic terminals.

Additional information was not immediately available. A spokesperson for the airport did not immediately return a request for comment.

