Schools, financial sector shut early as Hong Kong braces for Typhoon Wipha

Schools, financial sector shut early as Hong Kong braces for Typhoon Wipha

Reuters
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange is closed at the financial Central district as Typhoon Haima approaches in Hong Kong, China, October 21, 2016 . Typhoon Wipha is edging closer to China's coast echoing earlier shutdowns.

Bobby Yip/Reuters

Hong Kong on Wednesday raised a tropical cyclone signal 8, its third highest level, as schools and financial markets closed and office workers left work early to get home before the storm.

The Hong Kong observatory said Typhoon Wipha was edging closer to China’s coast in the southwestern part of Guangdong province, skirting about 300 km (186 miles) west of the city.

“The gale or storm signal, No. 8 is expected to remain in force for most of rest of today,” the observatory said.

The highest warning signal is 10.

The approaching storm brought heavy rain, strong wind and stormy seas. The education bureau closed schools for the day, and authorities urged office workers to head home.

The city’s financial markets shut early and would not reopen on Thursday if the typhoon signal remains at 8 or higher at 9 a.m. (0100 GMT).

Trading will be suspended for the whole day if the storm signal is still at 8 or higher at noon on Thursday.

Neighbouring Macau is also expected to be affected.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

