 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Register
AdChoices

Scotland elects minority government, dealing setback to independence hopes

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks at a Glasgow counting centre on May 7, 2021.

POOL/Getty Images

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been dealt a setback in her quest for a referendum on Scottish independence after her party failed to win a majority in local elections.

The Scottish National Party is on course to finish with 63 seats in Scotland’s parliament, two shy of what the party needed for a majority. The SNP is expected to take the most seats and Ms. Sturgeon will return to government with support of the Green Party, which also supports independence and is expected to finish with nine Members of the Scottish Parliament, or MSPs.

Winning an overall majority isn’t easy under Scotland’s electoral system which is a mixture of first-past-the-post and proportional representation. But the SNP had high hopes for a resounding victory in Thursday’s election to bolster Ms. Sturgeon’s call for a referendum on sovereignty within two years. They had also been buoyed by opinion polls showing an increase in support for sovereignty and Ms. Sturgeon’s high popularity among voters.

Story continues below advertisement

Ballot counting was delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions and as the results took shape on Saturday, it became clear the SNP would come up short. Ms. Sturgeon refused to back down from her pledge to hold a referendum and she vowed to press ahead.

“The SNP has won this election emphatically,” she told reporters on Saturday. Pointing to the combined total of 72 SNP and Green MSPs, she added: “It looks as if it’s beyond any doubt that there will be a pro-independence majority in that Scottish parliament and by any normal standard of democracy that majority should have the commitment it made to the people of Scotland honoured. … The only people who can decide the future of Scotland are the Scottish people – no Westminster politician can or should stand in the way of that.”

Throughout the campaign, Ms. Sturgeon argued that once the pandemic ended Scots had a right to decide their future, especially given Brexit which most Scots opposed. Her plan was to hold a referendum by 2023.

However, by law she needs the U.K. government to approve a plebiscite and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has steadfastly refused. He has argued that Scots decided the issue in 2014 when they voted No to sovereignty by 55 per cent. Now that the SNP has failed to win a majority, analysts said Mr. Johnson will be able to argue that Ms. Sturgeon doesn’t have a mandate to call a referendum.

“I think a referendum in the current context is irresponsible and reckless,” Mr. Johnson told the Daily Telegraph in an interview published on Saturday. “Because I don’t think this is anything like the time to have more constitutional wrangling, to be talking about ripping our country apart, when actually people want to heal our economy and bounce forward together.”

Ms. Sturgeon has ruled out holding a referendum without Westminster’s consent, saying she wants a legitimate result. But she made it clear on Saturday that if the Scottish parliament approved a motion for a referendum and Mr. Johnson refused to agree, the issue will head to court.

“The timing of an independence referendum now should be a matter for the Scottish parliament,” she said. If Mr. Johnson ignores the request, he will “have to take the decision to legally challenge the ability of the Scottish parliament to deliver on what the people of Scotland voted for. The absurdity and outrageous nature of that – a Westminster government potentially going to court to overturn Scottish democracy – I think is the most powerful argument for Scottish independence.”

Story continues below advertisement

Even if a referendum was held, the outcome would be far from certain. Support for sovereignty has increased in several opinion polls, but it is still hovering around 50 per cent. The election results also showed that Scotland is deeply divided over the issue. The popular vote has been split equally between the two parties that support independence – the SNP and Greens – and those that are opposed: the Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats.

“We are well and truly split over the constitutional question,” polling expert Sir John Curtice, a professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, said in a blog post. “Therefore if we were to have a referendum at any point in the near future, both Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon would be taking the most enormous political gamble.”

One prominent voice for independence – former First Minister Alex Salmond – is expected to lose his bid to re-enter parliament.

Mr. Salmond is a former SNP leader and First Minister who served as a mentor for Ms. Sturgeon. The two had a falling out after Mr. Salmond resigned as leader in 2014 and later faced several sexual assault charges. He was acquitted last year but sparked a parliamentary inquiry after alleging that Ms. Sturgeon and other government officials conspired to ruin his reputation and “put him in jail.” Ms. Sturgeon rejected the charge and was cleared by a majority of the committee, but the animosity on both sides intensified.

Mr. Salmond recently formed a new pro-sovereignty party called Alba and during the campaign he criticized Ms. Sturgeon for not moving fast enough on independence. However, the party is not expected to win any seats. “I’ve won so many elections I don’t mind losing a few,” Mr. Salmond said Saturday after conceding defeat. “There was a good result available for us and we didn’t quite get there.”

Mr. Salmond vowed to continue his political comeback and he lashed out once again at Ms. Sturgeon. “Nicola will prevaricate,” he said. “Nicola lost her nerve on independence back in 2017 [by failing to hold a referendum] and has never recovered it, it’s as simple as that. As Alba grows, [and] it will, it will be demonstrated that everything we said is correct.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies