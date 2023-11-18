Open this photo in gallery: A Super Heavy booster explodes, as SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket lifts off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on an uncrewed test flight, as seen from South Padre Island, near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. November 18, 2023.GO NAKAMURA/Reuters

SpaceX’s uncrewed spacecraft Starship, developed to carry astronauts to the moon and beyond, reached space for the first time on Saturday but was presumed to have failed minutes later, in a second test after its first attempt to reach space ended in an explosion.

The two-stage rocketship blasted off from the Elon Musk-owned company’s Starbase launch site near Boca Chica in Texas, on a planned 90-minute flight into space, but contact was lost roughly 10 minutes after lift-off, a company broadcaster said.

“We have lost the data from the second stage ... we think we may have lost the second stage,” SpaceX’s livestream host John Insprucker said.