World

St. Mark’s Square closed as Venice flooded again three days after near-record high tide

VENICE, Italy
The Associated Press
A paper boat floats in a flooded St. Mark's Square, in Venice, Italy, on Nov. 15, 2019.

Luca Bruno/The Associated Press

Exceptionally high tidal waters returned to Venice on Friday, prompting the mayor to close the iconic St. Mark’s Square and call for donations to repair the Italian lagoon city just three days after it experienced its worst flooding in 50 years.

The high tide peaked at 1.54 metres (5 feet) above sea level just before noon on Friday, flooding most of the historic centre.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro told reporters he was forced to ask police to block off St. Mark’s Square, which was covered in knee-high water. Even as the water started to subside, workers in high boots began removing the platforms used by the public to cross the square without getting wet.

The city saw the second-worst flooding on record late Tuesday when the water level reached 1.87 metres (6 feet, 1 inch) above sea level, prompting the Italian government to declare a state of emergency.

On Thursday, the government also approved €20-million in funding to help Venice repair the most urgent damage.

Venice’s mayor said the damage is estimated at hundreds of millions of euros and blamed climate change for the “dramatic situation” in the historic city. He called for the speedy completion of the city’s long-delayed Moses flood defence project.

He also called for donations from Italy and abroad to help repair the damage caused by the flooding.

“Venice is the pride of all of Italy,” Brugnaro said in a statement Friday. “Venice is everyone’s heritage, unique in the world. Thanks to your help, Venice will shine again.”

The leader of the right-wing opposition League party, Matteo Salvini, visited Venice on Friday morning and also called for a common effort to complete the Moses project, which the Italian government now expects to be completed by 2021.

“We can’t waste time, this city is crying for help,” Salvini said, adding that similar incidents must be avoided.

Tuesday’s devastating floods have reignited a year-long debate on Moses, a multibillion-euro flood defence project that has been under construction since 2003. The project has not yet been activated, after being delayed a number of times due to corruption scandals, costs overruns and environmentalist opposition over its effects on Venice’s lagoon ecosystem.

Project 'Mose,' like the biblical hero Moses, was supposed to prevent the sort of massive flooding that has hit Venice. But decades after its inception and billions in cost overruns later, the rusting mega project is still years from entering service – and may prove irrelevant soon after. Reuters
