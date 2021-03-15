Third wave of COVID-19 pandemic triggers another lockdown in Italy

Open this photo in gallery Two soldiers patrol St. Mark's Square as the region of Veneto goes into lockdown in an effort to reduce COVID-19 cases, in Venice, Italy, on March 15, 2021. MANUEL SILVESTRI/Reuters

Italy’s open-close cycle entered its latest stage Monday with a near-national lockdown as new coronavirus variants boosted infection and fatality numbers and the vaccination rollout made only slow progress.

The latest restrictions mean more than two-thirds of Italians are back to where they started a year ago – in tight lockdown – and this third wave of the pandemic means cities such as Rome, Naples, Milan, Turin and Venice are once again high-risk “red” zones.

The rest of the country – save the island of Sardinia – is in medium-risk “orange” zones, where restrictions are slightly less severe. All of Italy will go into “red” on the three days over Easter, meaning the country will effectively be in lockdown for the next three weeks, with potentially devastating economic consequences.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am aware that today’s measures will have an impact on children’s education, on the economy, but also on the psychological state of us all,” said new Prime Minister Mario Draghi. “But they are necessary to avoid a worsening that will make inevitable even more stringent measures.”

The British variant of the virus, known as B.1.1.7, is prevalent in Italy, according to the Health Ministry. Data published by the medical journal BMJ said it is more contagious and may be more deadly.

Small clusters of the Brazilian and South African variants have also been found.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi thanked citizens for their "infinite patience" on Friday after the government announced the country will be placed under a nationwide lockdown over the Easter weekend for the second year running. Reuters

The goal of the lockdown is to drop the R number, which rates the virus’s ability to spread, to less than 1. The latest figure was 1.6, which means that, on average, one person will infect 1.6 others, leading to a sharp rise in the number of cases. Italy is reporting its highest infection rate since November. Sunday’s 21,315 new cases brought the total since February, 2020, to 3.2 million. Two hundred and sixty-four people died, bringing that total to more than 102,000, the second-highest in Europe, after the U.K.

The red zone restrictions have shut bars, restaurants and cafés, except for takeout. Schools and non-essential stores are closed. Italians are confined to their homes except for exercise in their neighbourhoods and supermarket and pharmacy runs. The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remains in place, and non-essential travel between regions is banned. Masks are mandatory outside the home.

Italy was in deep recession last year, and the new lockdown is expected to ensure the downturn continues through the first quarter. Restaurant owners were devastated by the news of the new lockdown. “Today [Sunday] is the last day they allow us to work – an incredible injustice,” said Claudio Olivetti, the owner of La Villetta dal 1940 restaurant near Rome’s centre. “Without this work, we are practically dead.”

Italy’s vaccination program has failed to bring down the number of new infections. According to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, the country had fully vaccinated only 3.3 per cent of its population, with 7.8 per cent having received the first dose. While the Italian vaccine rollout is in line with the rest of the European Union, it is well behind efforts in the U.K., Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Draghi, a former president of the European Central Bank, wants 80 per cent of the population vaccinated by the end of September. He recently banned the export of 250,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Australia.

But production and logistical problems with the AstraZeneca vaccine – and now the suspension of its use by some health authorities in Italy and elsewhere in the EU – could undermine Mr. Draghi’s plans. On Monday, Germany became the latest EU country to suspend the AstraZeneca product over blood clotting concerns.

The U.K.-Swedish pharmaceuticals giant was to deliver 100 million doses to EU countries in the first three months of 2021. The company later reduced that to 40 million, then 30 million. Spring deliveries are expected to fall to 70 million doses from the original target of 180 million. The shortfalls are partly due to AstraZeneca’s inability to export the vaccine to the EU from production sites elsewhere in the world – the result of apparent hoarding.

The rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed with Oxford University, has been further crippled in recent days as several countries, including Ireland and the Netherlands, temporarily suspended the use of the product over concerns that it may lead to blood clotting. Over the weekend, the northern Italian region of Piedmont said it would stop using an AstraZeneca batch after the death Saturday of a local teacher who had received the vaccine.

The Dutch and Irish moves came after Norway’s medicines agency put its AstraZeneca vaccine campaign on hold. It did so after learning that several recipients were being treated for blood clots and low blood platelet counts.

The World Health Organization is urging governments to continue using the vaccine, saying no causal link between it and blood clotting has been established. The European Medicines Agency is investigating the few blood-clotting cases but said it has no indication they are connected to the vaccine. The benefits “continue to outweigh its risks,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, AstraZeneca said the reported cases of blood clotting in vaccinated people was “significantly lower … than would be expected among the general population.”

Danish health officials suspended the use of the vaccine produced by Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca after several cases of blood clots, including one death, prompting suspensions in two other European countries. Reuters

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.