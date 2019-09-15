 Skip to main content

Forecasters warn U.S. coast of potentially dangerous rip currents caused by Hurricane Humberto

Forecasters warn U.S. coast of potentially dangerous rip currents caused by Hurricane Humberto

MIAMI
The Associated Press
This satellite image obtained from NOAA/RAMMB shows Tropical Storm Humberto as it moves near the Bahamas, on Sept. 15, 2019.

HO / NOAA/RAMMB /AFP/Getty Images

Beachgoers on the southeastern U.S. coast should be wary of potentially dangerous rip currents caused by Hurricane Humberto, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

Late Sunday, Humberto strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). The storm was about 785 miles (1,260 kilometres) west of Bermuda and moving northeast at 3 mph (5 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Humberto will bring large swells to the northwestern Bahamas and southeastern U.S. coast for several days.

The National Weather Service issued advisories warning of high rip current risks through Monday evening at beaches from northeast Florida to North Carolina.

Rip currents are narrow channels of water that move away from shore at high speed, posing a drowning threat to swimmers.

Additional strengthening is forecast through Wednesday, when the eye of the storm is expected to be out in the open Atlantic.

