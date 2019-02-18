Trump’s emergency declaration for border wall slammed by nation-wide protests

Protesters are gathering in cities from Washington to Fort Worth, Texas, to decry President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to fund his planned U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Organized by the liberal group MoveOn and others, the Presidents Day demonstrations assailed Trump’s declaration as undemocratic, anti-immigrant and based on a nonexistent emergency.
The declaration shifts billions of dollars from military construction to the border. The move came after Congress didn’t approve as much as Trump wanted for the wall. He considers it a national security necessity.
While he was in Florida, hundreds of protesters stood at the White House fence Monday. They chanted: “Trump is the national emergency.”
At a rally beforehand, a few apparent counter-protesters toted a sign saying, “finish the wall.”
