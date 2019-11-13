 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Two officials, teacher charged in autistic student’s death

PLACERVILLE, Calif.
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, photo, Stacia Langley holds a photo of her late son, Max Benson, next to a tree he grew from a seed in his grandfather's backyard in Davis, Calif.

The Canadian Press

Two private school administrators and a teacher are facing criminal charges in the death of an autistic student who was restrained for nearly two hours, prosecutors in Northern California said.

Former Guiding Hands School site administrator Cindy Keller, principal Staranne Meyers and special-education teacher Kimberly Wohlwend were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on one count each of manslaughter in the Nov. 28, 2018, death of 13-year-old Max Benson, the Sacramento Bee reported.

District attorney’s officials said lawyers for the three were co-operating with prosecutors. The names of the lawyers were not immediately available.

Story continues below advertisement

Max became unresponsive while being held in a “prone restraint” for nearly two hours at the school and died a day later at a hospital, authorities said.

State education regulators found evidence that staffers at the El Dorado Hills school used an unreasonable amount of force and put Max in restraint for longer than necessary. The staff’s actions were harmful to the health, welfare or safety of the student, the state inspection stated.

Court documents and state records show Guiding Hands had been the subject of several state investigations over its treatment of special-needs students. The school closed in February after state education officials withdrew its certification.

A separate civil lawsuit filed against Guiding Hands on behalf of Max’s family and other families of Guiding Hands students alleges Ms. Wohlwend held Max’s upper body while other staff members took turns holding the boy’s legs down.

Prone restraints are used in California schools, often on students with special needs, but legislation signed by Governor Gavin Newsom last month allows the state Department of Education to suspend or revoke a school’s certification if a student’s health or safety is being compromised.

Stacia Langley, the boy’s mother, told the newspaper she wanted to protect other people from experiencing a tragedy like her son’s.

“Max would want to protect other kids,” she said. “He wanted to be a hero. He’s finally going to be a hero.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter