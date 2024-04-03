Open this photo in gallery: A panel of five Constitutional Court Judges of Uganda led by the Deputy Chief Justice of Uganda Richard Buteera read their joint judgement at the Constitutional Court, where the Court upheld the anti-LGBTQ Law in Kampala, Uganda April 3, 2024.Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters

Uganda’s constitutional court has upheld most provisions of one of the world’s harshest anti-gay laws, including its death penalty clause, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling as support for its decision.

The law, which authorizes the death penalty for the vaguely defined act of “aggravated homosexuality,” including same-sex acts by “serial offenders,” was largely upheld in the Ugandan court ruling in a 203-page judgement on Wednesday.

The court struck down four of the law’s provisions, including criminal penalties for those who lease premises to a gay person or fail to report suspicions of same-sex relationships, but left the rest of the law intact.

Critics have said that the U.S. Christian evangelical movement has had a major influence on the Ugandan politicians who passed the anti-gay law. A number of U.S. Christian leaders have organized conferences in Uganda and lobbied the country’s politicians.

The Ugandan judgement cited the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the Dobbs case in 2022, which allowed anti-abortion laws by states, as support for the argument that a country’s traditions can outweigh an individual’s right to autonomy.

Open this photo in gallery: Ugandan journalist Andrew Mwenda, one of the petitioners challenging the constitutionality of the Anti-Homosexual Act, speaks to the media after the delivery of the judgment in Kampala on April 3, 2024BADRU KATUMBA/Getty Images

“The US Supreme Court considered the nation’s history and traditions, as well as the dictates of democracy and rule of law, to over-rule the broader right to autonomy,” the Ugandan court said in its decision.

The U.S. court “held that it was time to return the permissibility of abortion and the limitations thereon to the people’s elected representatives as demanded by the Constitution and the rule of law,” it said. “That is precisely what was done with the issue of homosexuality in Uganda.”

Human rights groups said they are alarmed by the Ugandan court’s citing of the U.S. abortion ruling. “This could point to influence on Uganda’s Judiciary by the U.S. extremist hate groups who funded that U.S. Supreme Court challenge,” said a statement by Convening for Equality, a coalition of Ugandan rights groups.

The court’s decision to nullify four clauses in the law was “merely window dressing” in an attempt to persuade international donors to restore funding to Uganda, the coalition said.

Open this photo in gallery: Uganda Human Rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo poses for a picture with activists at the Constitutional Court after the Court upheld the anti-LGBTQ Law in Kampala, Uganda April 3, 2024.Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters

The Ugandan law, approved last May, has led to hundreds of arrests and attacks on LGBTQ people in the country. Human rights groups have documented a lengthy list of cases of Ugandans being evicted from their homes, dismissed from their jobs, detained or tortured by police or attacked on the streets. The law has also triggered similar attempts at anti-gay legislation in other African countries, including Ghana and Kenya.

The Ugandan law sparked a global wave of outrage and condemnation. The World Bank suspended all new lending to Uganda, and the United States announced restrictions on visas for Ugandan officials.

The Ugandan court ruled that the anti-gay law was a reflection of public opinion in the country. “The dogged, indefatigable commitment of the legislature to the enactment of an anti-homosexuality law would suggest that it captures societal sentiments on the subject of homosexuality,” it said.

Nicholas Opiyo, a human rights lawyer who represented some of the groups challenging the law in court, criticized the court for relying on “vague cultural-values arguments” in its ruling. “You come to court expecting it to rise above public bigotry and sentiments,” he said in a social media post after the ruling.

Open this photo in gallery: Ugandan LGBTQ activist Frank Mugisha. March 30, 2023.ABUBAKER LUBOWA/Reuters

The ruling will allow Uganda’s authorities to continue violating the rights of LGBT people, he said.

The European Union, in a statement issued by its diplomats in Uganda on Wednesday, said the anti-gay law remains “contrary to international human rights law” despite the court ruling. It said it “regrets the retention of the death penalty” in the law.

Ugandan rights groups said they will go to Uganda’s Supreme Court to appeal the court decision.

“This ruling is wrong and deplorable,” said Frank Mugisha, an LGBTQ activist in Uganda, in a statement on Wednesday.

“Uganda’s Constitution protects all of its people, equally. We continue to call for this law to be repealed. This ruling should result in further restrictions to donor funding for Uganda – no donor should be funding anti-LGBTQ hate and human rights violations.”