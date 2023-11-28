Open this photo in gallery: Ukraine's Military Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov and his wife Marianna are seen in Kyiv, in this January 21, 2023, file photo.VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI/Reuters

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, few have done more to disrupt Moscow’s plans than Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov and the GUR military intelligence service he leads. On Tuesday, it appeared that Lt.-Gen. Budanov’s enemies had struck back by poisoning his wife and several other GUR employees.

A GUR source confirmed to The Globe and Mail that Marianna Budanova had been poisoned with “heavy metals” and was undergoing unspecified treatment. The Globe is not naming the source since they were not authorized to speak to media about the apparent attack.

The Ukrainska Pravda website reported that the poisoning was discovered when the 30-year-old Ms. Budanova was tested after complaining of feeling unwell. The website quoted an unnamed intelligence source saying she was “most likely poisoned through food” and was doing better after receiving initial treatment.

The source told Ukrainska Pravda that other GUR employees were found to have been poisoned after Ms. Budanova’s diagnosis was revealed. She was said to have suffered symptoms first because she was “quite petite and lightweight” while the other victims were “bigger-built.”

The Babel website reported that the substances found in Ms. Budanova’s system “are not used in any way in everyday life and military affairs. Their presence may indicate a purposeful attempt to poison a specific person.”

There was no comment from the Kremlin on the alleged poisoning, but Moscow has a long history of using toxins to target its enemies. Exotic poisons – as well chemical agents and nuclear compounds – have been blamed for the assassination of former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko, as well as attempts on the lives of Russian opposition leaders Alexey Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza, as well as Sergey Skripal, another former KGB officer that Russian President Vladimir Putin viewed as a traitor.

The scant information about the attack on Ms. Budanova more closely recalls the case of former Ukrainian president Viktor Yushchenko, who fell ill during the 2004 election campaign after a meal during which he ingested a dangerous amount of an odorless dioxin. The politician – who was campaigning on a pro-Western platform against a Russian-backed Viktor Yanukovych – was left with a badly disfigured face.

Lt.-Gen. Budanov and his inner circle would likely be near the top of any list of the Kremlin’s current enemies. GUR is believed to be responsible for some of the most audacious attacks on Russian and Russian-held territory since the start of the war.

Russian courts have issued at least three arrest warrants for Lt.-Gen. Budanov, who has been accused by Russia’s FSB security service of masterminding the October, 2022, truck bombing that destroyed the bridge connecting the occupied Crimean Peninsula to Russian territory. Another of the arrest warrants accuses Lt.-Gen. Budanov and three other Ukrainian military leaders of organizing more than 100 drone strikes on Russian soil and Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

After the first charges were laid against him in April, Lt.-Gen. Budanov told Ukrainska Pravda that he was “pleased” to have earned the wrath of Russian authorities. “This is a good indicator of our work, and I promise to work even better,” he said at the time.

In a separate interview, Lt.-Gen. Budanov said his wife – a professor at the country’s national police academy – had been living with him “in the office 24/7″ for security reasons since the start of the Russian invasion in February, 2022.

Lt.-Gen. Budanov has reportedly survived at least 10 attempts on his own life, including a 2019 attack that saw a bomb placed under his car detonate before he got into the vehicle. When The Globe visited GUR’s headquarters last year, one of the ancillary buildings on the campus had been recently struck by a Russian missile.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who in September promoted Lt.-Gen. Budanov from his previous rank of major-general, recently told Britain’s The Sun newspaper that he had survived “five or six” attempts on his own life.