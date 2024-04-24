Ukrainian politician calls for more military aid from Canada

Open this photo in gallery: Ukrainian recruits of the Third Assault Brigade practice at a training ground in the Kyiv region, Ukraine on March 15.Olga Ivashchenko/The Globe and Mail

A prominent Ukrainian politician is urging the Canadian government to provide more weapons to Ukraine, including old weapons, after visiting an Ontario military base and meeting with officials.

Oleksandra Ustinova, the faction leader of the Holos party and chair of Ukraine’s commission on arms control, met with federal officials in Ottawa, including National Defence Minister Bill Blair, and visited the Petawawa military base. She told The Globe and Mail that Ukraine is grateful to the Canadian government for the support it has provided, but that her country needs more, and would even take older equipment.

Ukraine did get some relief over the weekend after the U.S. House of Representatives approved US$61-billion in long-delayed military aid to Ukraine. The Senate approved the bill Tuesday.

Ms. Ustinova noted that Canada produces 155-millimetre shells, but so far has only sent enough shells for four days of fighting. In addition to shells, she said, Ukraine is asking for armoured vehicles and missiles.

She said Canada gave Ukraine 39 light armoured vehicles more than a year ago, and fewer than 10 tanks, and it’s not enough to keep up with losses on the battlefield.

“One of the things we keep asking your politicians, and also the production line, is please help us more, because you definitely have more than 39 LAVs that you can give us.” She said there are older ones they have asked to receive. “Your military doesn’t want to use them. We are happy to take it.”

Daniel Minden, communications director for Mr. Blair, said Canada has committed more than $13-billion in total assistance to Ukraine since 2022, including $4-billion in military assistance.

“Canada is open to the donation of any equipment that would concretely boost Ukraine’s military capabilities and help Ukraine defend itself,” he wrote in an e-mail. “Canada has already donated munitions and vehicles from our own stocks, and we are constantly considering what more we can do.”

When considering donating older equipment such as armoured vehicles, he said they want to ensure that any they donate will be more of a help than a hindrance.

He also said Canada has a stockpile of old CRV7 rocket motors that are being tested to ensure they are operationally effective and safe to transport before potentially donating them.

Mr. Minden said the government’s updated defence policy spends $9.5-billion over 20 years to scale up the production of munitions, including 155-mm artillery ammunition built in Canada. He noted that the Czech Republic has launched an initiative to supply Ukraine with thousands of large-calibre ammunition rounds, including 155-mm artillery ammunition, and Mr. Blair announced recently that Canada would contribute $40-million to it.

Canada has donated eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks, he said, and one armoured recovery vehicle, and it is looking at what more it can donate in terms of armour. Mr. Minden said Canada has donated 208 Roshel armoured personnel carriers and has promised to donate an additional 50 armoured vehicles.

“We’ve made substantial contributions to Ukraine – but we’re committed to doing our part for the long term as well,” he said.

Ms. Ustinova said Ukraine has been gathering old, unusable equipment from all over the world because they can make something new from old junk. She said they successfully made a new howitzer out of three old ones.

“It is very highly needed because these are armed vehicles, this is the protection of our soldiers who literally have to go through the minefields, who are losing their legs, who are losing their arms, just because there is no protection there.”