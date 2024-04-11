Open this photo in gallery: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Jan. 10.Ints Kalnins/Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius on Thursday to attend a conference and meet with the leaders of several other European countries.

Leaders from a dozen states in Central Europe, including Poland, the Czech Republic and Romania, are due to attend the Three Seas Summit in Vilnius on Thursday, with the war in Ukraine prominent on the agenda.

Zelensky, who announced his arrival in a post on X, will first meet with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and the two countries plan to sign a bilateral security agreement.

He signed another security agreement on Thursday with Latvia, which committed to spend at least 0.25 per cent of its gross domestic product over 10 years with cyber defence, demining, and unmanned technologies.

“The main task for now is to make every effort to strengthen our air-defence system, to meet the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and to consolidate international support so that we can overcome Russian terror,” Zelensky said.