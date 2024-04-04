Open this photo in gallery: A Palestinian inspects near a vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza, Strip April 2, 2024.Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

Israel is condemnation from some of its closest allies and international aid organizations, which have accused the Israeli of deliberately attacking humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza.

Almost 200 aid workers have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, according to the United Nations, including the seven from World Central Kitchen who died Monday night when their cars were hit by Israeli drones. The dead included three staff members from Britain, an Australian, a Pole, a Palestinian and a dual citizen of Canada and the United States.

On Thursday, WCK called for an independent investigation into the to determine “whether they were carried out intentionally or otherwise violated international law.”

The charity’s founder, -American chef José Andrés, has accused the of targeting WCK’s convoy of three cars.

Open this photo in gallery: This combination of photos provided by World Central Kitchen/WCK.org, shows seven aid workers who were killed in Gaza Monday, April 1, 2024.The Associated Press

“This was not just a bad luck situation where ‘oops’ we dropped the bomb in the wrong place,” Mr. Andrés said Wednesday. The vehicles were clearly marked with the WCK logo, he added, and the charity had provided information about the convoy’s whereabouts to the IDF. “They knew that it was our teams moving on that road.”

The IDF has apologized for the deaths and said an investigation was under way to determine what happened. Israeli government officials have also denied that humanitarian aid workers targeted by the IDF.

“With all due respect, there’s no way in the world that Israel would target people that come to give people aid,” Economy Minister Nir Barkat told the BBC. “It’s part of war. We do everything we can that it will not happen and learn from the incident and make sure it does not happen again.”

But representatives from other organizations have also claimed that the IDF has intentionally attacked relief centres and aid workers and they said their co-ordination with the military had broken down.

Open this photo in gallery: Secretary General of MSF International Christopher Lockyear speaks about the worsening situation in Gaza, where Doctors without Borders (MSF) teams are working, during a press conference at the headquarters of MSF in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, April 4, 2024.Martial Trezzini/The Associated Press

Under a long-standing practice known as “deconfliction,” humanitarian agencies working in war zones provide details of their operations to military parties to ensure they aren’t targeted. That often includes GPS details, information about intended routes and workers will be travelling.

The number of attacks on aid workers “is either intentional or indicative of reckless incompetence,” said Christopher Lockyear, secretary-general of Médecins Sans Frontières, which has had five staff killed by IDF missile strikes in separate incidents. “It not only shows the failure of deconfliction measures, it shows the futility of these measures in a war fought with no rules. That these attacks on humanitarian workers are allowed to happen is a political choice.”

Mr. Lockyear told reporters Thursday that MSF planned to continue operating in Gaza but was assessing the risk on a daily basis. He added that the charity has not received any explanation from the Israeli military about the attacks that killed its staff.

“Israel has now killed more aid workers in Gaza than all other armies, militias and terrorists in all other wars combined,” said Jan Egeland, who heads the Norwegian Refugee Council. “I deeply hope that this terrible attack will act as some kind of watershed moment and lead to a change in approach.”

The latest attack has also prompted growing concerns about food shortages in Gaza, where aid workers say cases of malnutrition and starvation are soaring. WCK has suspended its operations and halted shipments of food supplies by sea from Cyprus. One of its primary partners, Washington-based charity Anera, has also paused its activities in Gaza.

The two organizations were supplying some two million meals a week across the territory. Mr. Lockyear said many of MSF’s staff and patients depended on WCK for meals.

Israel is also coming under increased pressure from the United States and other allies.

On Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on Israel to offer compensation to the victims’ families. “There is no excuse, there were no difficult circumstances. We all know what happened,” Mr. Tusk told reporters. “We will expect a full, immediate explanation of all the circumstances of this tragedy, as well as compensation for the victims’ relatives.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing increasing calls to stop the sale of weapons to Israel. On Thursday more than 600 lawyers, including three former Supreme Court justices, signed an open letter to the Prime Minister urging him to push for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and halt British arms sales to Israel.

“The provision of military assistance and material to Israel may render the U.K. complicit in genocide as well as serious breaches of international humanitarian law,” the letter said.

Britain is not a major supplier of weapons to Israel, total sales £42-million ($72-million) in 2022. Mr. Sunak said this week that he has urged Netanyahu to conduct a “thorough, transparent investigation into what happened” . But he stopped short of saying he would suspend arms sales.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed his outrage at the WCK attack in a call Wednesday to his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant. Mr. Austin “stressed the need to immediately take concrete steps to protect aid workers and Palestinian civilians in Gaza after repeated co-ordination failures with foreign aid groups,” according to a summary released by the Pentagon.

Despite such displays of anger, the Biden administration has so far not changed its policy toward Israel. The White House is still pushing for US$14.1-billion in military aid to Israel as part of a package of foreign defence spending that is currently stalled in Congress. The U.S. already gives more than US$3-billion annually to Israel’s military under an agreement negotiated by the Obama administration.