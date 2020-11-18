25 years after Yitzhak Rabin’s killing

25 years have passed since Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by a right wing Jewish extremist, Yigal Amir who opposed Rabin’s peace efforts with the Palestinians during a peace rally in Tel Aviv . Today, a quarter of a century later ,different factions of Israeli society are flooding the streets weekly for five months , amidst a global pandemic crisis, pushing for change and demanding the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Right wing-supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wearing protective masks against the corona virus hold a signs that reads: 'Netanyahu will never walk alone!' during protest outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, Israel, May 24, 2020.
Heidi Levine/The Globe and Mail
Israeli soldiers prevent Palestinians from crossing a checkpoint the West Bank city of Hebron, November 10, 2020. Checkpoints , barricades and walls divide the minority of Jewish settlers from Palestinians in the parts of the ancient city under Israeli control and home to a number of Jewish settlements .
Heidi levine/The Globe and Mail
An Israeli protestor lays on the road holding flowers as border police are about to remove the demonstrators refusing to leave by force during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, Aug. 15, 2020.
Heidi Levine/SIPA/The Globe and Mail
Ultra Orthodox ambulance drivers wear protective masks as they take a break for a few minutes before being called back to duty along the Mediterranean Sea between Jaffa and Tel Aviv on November 15, 2020. Israel is now seeing the number of infection of COVID-19 go down after a second wave of the pandemic hit the nation hard causing the government to enforce a second lockdown .
Heidi levine/The Globe and Mail
Wasef Michliib, a member of Israel's Druze community, wears a full protective suit as medical workers treat his critically ill father during his visit at the coronavirus ward at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya after becoming ill with COVID-19. His father Salah was admitted into the hospital 10 days ago. Salah's son used his mobile phone to connect his father with his mother and other family members via video calls .
Heidi levine/The Globe and Mail
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wearing protective masks study in a hall divided with plastic sheets as prevention from COVID-19, at their Kollel, a gathering place for full-time advanced religious studies, in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv on November 11, 2020. The average rate of positive tests was also far higher than the general population but now the rate is lower as of last month after tight restrictions .
Heidi levine/The Globe and Mail
Israelis are seen eating outside a restaurant in the Jaffa flea market as the government only allowed owners to serve take away in one of the stages of lifting the restrictions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 .
Heidi levine/The Globe and Mail
A Palestinian family passes a child through the fence of an Israeli military checkpoint that was closed for passage in the area of the West Bank city of Hebron on November 10, 2020.
Heidi levine/The Globe and Mail
