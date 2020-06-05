Images across the globe on World Environment Day

The COVID-19 crisis has exposed how the health of people and nature is intertwined, and protecting the planet, its climate and ecosystems will be crucial to preventing further pandemics, the U.N. chief and political leaders said on Friday. In a video statement for World Environment Day, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said humans had been harming the natural world “to our own detriment”.

An eagle flies over the polluted waters of Babdemb lake on World Environmental Day in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir.

Workers clean up trash at a beach during World Environment Day in West Aceh, Aceh Province.

Biotechnician, Mendie Moses, attends to seedlings at the Biocrops Biotechnology company, during World Environment Day, in Abuja, Nigeria.

A white heron stands between dumped plastic bottles and waste on the bank of the river Sava on World Environment Day, in Belgrade, Serbia.

Ehiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed plants a tree during the tree-planting ceremony of his iniciative project to plant five billion trees during this year's rainy season in Hawassa.

Women water seedlings at a nursery outside of Buee, about 100km from Addis Ababa, in southern Ethiopia.

Municipal workers take part in a beach clean-up effort to remove waste and garbage on the United Nations' World Environment Day at Mount Lavinia on the outskirts of Colombo.

A worker collects recyclable garbage including cans, plastic trays and plastic or glass bottles on the street during a waste collection service operated by a local government, on World Environment Day, in Tokyo, Japan.

Skiers and snowboarders return to the slopes at Arapahoe Basin in Dillon, Colorado.

An aerial drone view shows South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida.

Morning traffic on Highway 580 near Livermore, California.

Austin Tarry uses steam to clean kayaks at Deep Cove Kayak in North Vancouver.

A man and his son walk along the boardwalk as the beach at Oka provincial park re-opens in Montreal.

Storm clouds are seen past a person riding their bike on the beach at Mooney's Bay Park in Ottawa.