 Skip to main content

World In Photos: Around The World Millions Demand Action on Climate

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
In Photos

In Photos: Around The World Millions Demand Action on Climate

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

As world leaders prepare to meet in New York for a UN Climate Summit next week, millions of people around the world demand faster action against climate change.

Open this photo in gallery:

A symbolic bandaid is placed on the painted head of a climate change protester in Stuttgart, Germany.

SEBASTIAN GOLLNOW/AFP/Getty Images

1 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Young activists stage a performance during the Global Climate Strike, in Warsaw, Poland.

AGENCJA GAZETA/Reuters

2 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Protesters hold signs during the Global Climate Strike in London, England.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

3 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Young people attend a Climate Strike rally, as Afghan security forces guard them in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Ebrahim Noroozi/The Associated Press

4 of 9

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery:

Activists hold placards at a street protest in Dharmsala, India..

Ashwini Bhatia/The Associated Press

5 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Three people stand on ice blocks under gallows to protest against the lack of effective climate policy in Munich, Germany.

Matthias Schrader/The Associated Press

6 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Filipino indigenous youth, students, and environmental activists take part in the Global Climate Strike in Manila, Philippines.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

7 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

Environmental activists hold signs during a protest against forest fires, in La Paz, Bolivia.

AIZAR RALDES/AFP/Getty Images

8 of 9

Open this photo in gallery:

School children lie on the grass in a symbolic act of dying during the global climate walk 2019 in Wakiso, Uganda.

ISAAC KASAMANI/AFP/Getty Images

9 of 9

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.