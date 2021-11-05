Thousands of climate activists from across the world have descended this week on Glasgow, demanding that nations gathering for a global climate conference produce real, meaningful change. And some of the strongest and most urgent calls for action have come from young protesters who say that the world they are inheriting is teetering on the brink of a climate catastrophe. They have spent the week disrupting talks held by gas giants, and staging theatrical spectacles on the fringes of the international event, known as COP26. But the protests will peak Friday and Saturday in two days of demonstrations expected to draw up to 100,000 people.

