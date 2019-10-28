 Skip to main content

In photos

In photos: Thousands ordered to flee California wildfires

Thousands of people in Los Angeles were ordered to evacuate after a fast-moving brush fire ignited early on Monday morning near the Getty Center museum, the latest outbreak in a wildfire season that has caused disruption at both ends of California.

A firefighter stops to look at a wall of fire while battling a grass fire on East Cypress Road in Knightsen, California.

Jose Carlos Fajardo/The Associated Press

The Getty Fire burns next to the 405 freeway in the hills of West Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

GENE BLEVINS/Reuters

A man walks past a burning home during the Getty fire, in Los Angeles.

Christian Monterrosa/The Associated Press

A firefighting helicopter flies over the Getty Fire as it burns in the hills west of the 405 freeway in the hills of West Los Angeles, California.

GENE BLEVINS/Reuters

A firefighter watches a flames approach the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood during the Getty fire, in Los Angeles.

Christian Monterrosa/The Associated Press

A firefighter drags a hose closer to battle a grass fire on East Cypress Road in Knightsen, California.

Jose Carlos Fajardo/The Associated Press

Firefighters march up a hill after extinguishing a grass fire in Lafayette, California.

Jose Carlos Fajardo/The Associated Press

Firefighters shoot water at the Lafayette Tennis Club building in Lafayette, California.

Jose Carlos Fajardo/The Associated Press

Westbound traffic on State Route 24 is slowed down as fire crews work on extinguishing a grass fire in Lafayette, California.

Jose Carlos Fajardo/The Associated Press

A bulldozer works on creating a fire break at a grass fire in Vallejo, California.

Jose Carlos Fajardo/The Associated Press

A helicopter drops water on the grounds of the California State University Maritime Academy while battling a grass fire in Vallejo, California.

Jose Carlos Fajardo/The Associated Press

A helicopter drops water on the grounds of the California State University Maritime Academy while battling a grass fire in Vallejo, California.

Jose Carlos Fajardo/The Associated Press

Mickey Chizek from Cal Fire helps to evacuate a herd of alpacas as the Kincade Fire approaches their enclosure in Sonoma County, California.

Ethan Swope/The Associated Press

A firefighter battles a grass fire on East Cypress Road in Knightsen, California.

Jose Carlos Fajardo/The Associated Press

Dr. Emily Putt, a veterinarian who helps rescue horses from fire zones, comforts a horse as a wildfire called the Kincade Fire burns in Healdsburg, California.

Noah Berger/The Associated Press

