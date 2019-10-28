In photos: Thousands ordered to flee California wildfires

Thousands of people in Los Angeles were ordered to evacuate after a fast-moving brush fire ignited early on Monday morning near the Getty Center museum, the latest outbreak in a wildfire season that has caused disruption at both ends of California.

Open this photo in gallery: A firefighter stops to look at a wall of fire while battling a grass fire on East Cypress Road in Knightsen, California. Jose Carlos Fajardo/The Associated Press 1 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: The Getty Fire burns next to the 405 freeway in the hills of West Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Gene Blevins GENE BLEVINS/Reuters 2 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: A man walks past a burning home during the Getty fire, in Los Angeles. Christian Monterrosa/The Associated Press 3 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: A firefighting helicopter flies over the Getty Fire as it burns in the hills west of the 405 freeway in the hills of West Los Angeles, California. GENE BLEVINS/Reuters 4 of 15

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery: A firefighter watches a flames approach the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood during the Getty fire, in Los Angeles. Christian Monterrosa/The Associated Press 5 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: A firefighter drags a hose closer to battle a grass fire on East Cypress Road in Knightsen, California. Jose Carlos Fajardo/The Associated Press 6 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Firefighters march up a hill after extinguishing a grass fire in Lafayette, California. Jose Carlos Fajardo/The Associated Press 7 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Firefighters shoot water at the Lafayette Tennis Club building in Lafayette, California. Jose Carlos Fajardo/The Associated Press 8 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Westbound traffic on State Route 24 is slowed down as fire crews work on extinguishing a grass fire in Lafayette, California. Jose Carlos Fajardo/The Associated Press 9 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: A bulldozer works on creating a fire break at a grass fire in Vallejo, California. Jose Carlos Fajardo/The Associated Press 10 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: A helicopter drops water on the grounds of the California State University Maritime Academy while battling a grass fire in Vallejo, California. Jose Carlos Fajardo/The Associated Press 11 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: A helicopter drops water on the grounds of the California State University Maritime Academy while battling a grass fire in Vallejo, California. Jose Carlos Fajardo/The Associated Press 12 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: Mickey Chizek from Cal Fire helps to evacuate a herd of alpacas as the Kincade Fire approaches their enclosure in Sonoma County, California. Ethan Swope/The Associated Press 13 of 15

Open this photo in gallery: A firefighter battles a grass fire on East Cypress Road in Knightsen, California. Jose Carlos Fajardo/The Associated Press 14 of 15