World

In photos: Unions shut Paris down during nationwide strikes

The Eiffel Tower shut down, France’s high-speed trains stood still and tens of thousands of people marched through Paris and other cities Thursday in a massive and sometimes chaotic outpouring of anger at the government’s plan to overhaul the retirement system.

A protester throws a piece of wood as other, some wearing yellow vests, stand behind a banner during a demonstration to protest against the pension overhauls, at the Place de la Republique, in Paris.

ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images

Riot police stand among smoke and flares during a demonstration against the pension overhauls, near Place de la Republique, in Paris.

ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters march towards riot police during a protest near Place de Republique in support of the national strike in France.

Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

A protester holds a French Tricolor amidst tear gas as protesters and French Riot Police clash during a rally near Place de Republique in support of the national strike in France.

Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

French Riot Poilce stand in the a doorway of a building during violent clashes with protesters near Place de Republique in support of the national strike in France.

Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Protesters march towards riot police during a protest near Place de Republique in support of the national strike in France, one of the largest nationwide strikes in years in Paris.

Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

A protester throws a rock towards police as protestors and French Riot Police clash during a rally near Place de Republique in support of the national strike in France.

Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Protesters retreat from riot police during a protest near Place de Republique in support of the national strike in France.

Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

A man stands on a traffic light during a demonstration in Paris.

Thibault Camus/The Associated Press

A destroyed Paris information board and a burning bike during clashes at a demonstration against French government's pensions reform plans in Paris as part of a day of national strike and protests in France.

GONZALO FUENTES/Reuters

Protestors stand on the "Triomphe de la Republique" statue as they hold banners reading "Pension before death" (R) during a rally against the pension overhauls, in Paris.

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

