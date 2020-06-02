Scenes of unrest from seventh day of protest across the U.S. triggered by George Floyd killing

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested he would use federal troops to end unrest that has erupted following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody last week. The demonstrations have been largely peaceful, but police in some cities have used force against journalists and protesters, and protesters have clashed with police. Many U.S. cities have set curfews. To deploy the armed forces, Trump would need to formally invoke a group of statutes known as the Insurrection Act.

A man stands in front of a police car during the protest against the deaths of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police and George Floyd by Minneapolis police, in Louisville, Kentucky.

A protester returns a tear gas cannister during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Protesters react to tear gas during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A person holds a "Black Lives Matter" sign as a heavy cloud of tear gas and smoke rises after being deployed by Seattle police as protesters rally against police brutality and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Seattle, Washington.

A man reads a Bible as protestors run from tear gas during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in St Louis, Missouri.

A brick thrown by a demonstrator hits a sheriff van during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in St Louis, Missouri.

Protesters gather amid nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Riot police rush demonstrators as they clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for President Donald Trump to be able to walk through for a photo opportunity in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington.

Officers kneel with protesters during a protest against the death in Minneapolis in police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Downtown Atlanta, Georgia.

Riot police chase a man as they rush protestors to clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for President Donald Trump to be able to walk through for a photo opportunity in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, near the White House, in Washington.

President Donald Trump walks past police in Lafayette Park after he visited outside St. John's Church across from the White House in Washington. Part of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night.