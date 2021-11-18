United States President Joe Biden’s goal is to “deepen and expand” economic co-operation and overcome trade irritants when he sits down at the White House Thursday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, U.S. officials say.

Speaking on background to reporters, senior U.S. officials said the President wants to hammer out compromises on issues that have troubled Canada and Mexico since Mr. Biden replaced Donald Trump as president.

While Canada and Mexico were pleased to see the end of Trump’s America First, President Biden has embraced protectionist policies that are being pushed by Democrats in Congress and powerful U.S. unions.

Of particular concern is Mr. Biden’s plans to provide tax credits to people who buy electric vehicles assembled at plants in the United States, which Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told Congressional leaders on Wednesday are a clear violation of the renegotiated North American Free Trade pact, now called United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

“The conversation is going to be on economic co-operation, specifically, a secure and prosperous North America,” a U.S. official said. “Now the leaders are going to actually start a North American supply chain working group that is going to look at – with a goal to really define essential industries to minimize future disruptions, including work in areas like critical minerals.”

The leaders will also look at expanding manufacturing production and supply chains for pandemic preparedness. And Canada and Mexico will repay millions of COVID-19 vaccinations provided by the U.S. at the height of the pandemic by sending supplies to hard-hit Latin America.

Mr. Trudeau and Mr. López Obrador will also embrace a call from President Biden to confront racial inequality in the workplace.

“Recognizing that our economic competitiveness is also an issue of equity and justice, having a pledge to create a North American partnership for racial equity and inclusion,” the U.S. official said, “something that is a top priority for the President is a trilateral working group on violence against Indigenous women and girls.”

In his bilateral meeting with the President, Mr. Trudeau intends to object to Michigan’s attempt to block the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline that carries oil and gas into that state and up to Ontario and Quebec.

“Because Canada has invoked the treaty, there’s a limit to – to what we can actually discuss,” the U.S. official said.

Enbridge has been locked in a long-running dispute over Line 5, which ships 540,000 barrels per day of crude and refined products. Michigan ordered the pipeline shut down in May over fears an underwater section could leak into the Great Lakes.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.