Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead in U.S. forces raid, Trump says

Adrian Morrow U.S. Correspondent
Washington
President Donald Trump has announced the death of the leader of the Islamic State in a raid by U.S. special forces, eliminating one of the world’s most brutal and high-profile terrorists even as Mr. Trump pulls American forces back from the front lines in Syria.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew himself up, along with three of his small children, after being cornered by U.S. forces in a tunnel underneath a compound in northwestern Syria on Saturday, Mr. Trump said at the White House Sunday morning.

“Last night, the United States brought the world’s No. 1 terrorist leader to justice,” he said.

Mr. Trump, who said he watched the raid in real time in the White House situation room, recounted how U.S. forces began tracking Mr. al-Baghdadi two weeks ago. Special forces landed by helicopter at the compound Saturday, blew open holes in the wall, and killed or captured all of the occupants without any Americans killed. Eleven children in the compound were removed uninjured, he said.

Mr. al-Baghdadi fled into a tunnel beneath the complex with three children, Mr. Trump said, as U.S. soldiers pursued him with dogs. When he reached a dead-end, Mr. al-Baghdadi detonated an explosive vest. Despite the mutilation to his body and the partial cave-in of the tunnel, Mr. Trump said unspecified methods were used to positively identify his body.

“He died running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,” Mr. Trump said. “He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is a much safer place now.”

Mr. al-Baghdadi’s death is a major step in the five-year-long international campaign to eliminate the Islamic State. The terror group took advantage of Syria’s continuing civil war to carve out a “caliphate” from land seized in that country and Iraq in the summer of 2014. Heavy fighting, most significantly by Kurdish groups backed by the U.S., steadily rolled back its territorial gains and captured its capital last year.

A particularly brutal group that documented its torture and execution of prisoners in propaganda videos, the Islamic State recruited fighters from countries around the world and was claimed as inspiration by terrorists who carried out attacks in Western countries.

The development is also a much-needed moment for Mr. Trump, who is facing an impeachment inquiry and heavy criticism for pulling U.S. troops back from northern Syria.

The U.S. pullout has allowed Turkey, Russia and Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad to occupy land previously held by American-allied Syrian Kurds. Turkish troops began a military incursion into northern Syria earlier this month and clashed with a Kurdish-led alliance that was controlling areas near the Turkey-Syria border before agreeing to a ceasefire to allow Kurdish groups to leave the border areas.

Mr. Trump has, however, stuck with his decision to pull back, maintaining that the U.S.’s only interest is in defeating the Islamic State and it is up to other countries to determine what happens to Syria.

The raid on Mr. al-Baghdadi’s compound bore a striking resemblance to the 2011 operation targeting al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was killed by special forces during a nighttime attack on his complex in Pakistan. Then-president Barack Obama used the operation to bolster his national security credentials in his successful 2012 re-election campaign.

Mr. Trump similarly played Mr. al-Baghdadi’s death for maximum effect - even employing some of his favourite Trumpian language.

“These savage monsters will not escape their fate and they will not escape the final judgment of God,” he said. “Baghdadi and the losers who work for him - and losers they are - had no idea what they were getting into.”

