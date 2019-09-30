Mike Pompeo was on Trump-Ukraine call, officials say

Open this photo in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Feb. 7, 2019. Leah Millis/Reuters

Two U.S. officials say Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on the July 25 call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s president that is at the centre of a whistleblower complaint.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal matter.

It was the first confirmation that a Cabinet official was on the call in which Trump pressed President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Hunter Biden’s membership on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

It also increases the number of people known to have first-hand knowledge of a call that has sparked an impeachment inquiry by Congress.

The State Department had no comment.

