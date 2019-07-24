Mueller says Russia probe did not exonerate Trump

Robert Mueller says his investigation into U.S. President Donald Trump did not clear him of any wrongdoing, contradicting Mr. Trump’s frequent claims that the probe showed there was “no obstruction” by the President.

In hotly-anticipated testimony to the House of Representatives’ judiciary committee Wednesday morning, the former Special Counsel said he chose not to make a decision on whether to lay charges against Mr. Trump because justice department guidelines specify that a sitting president cannot be indicted. But he said a president could be indicted after leaving office.

“The President was not exculpated for the acts he allegedly committed,” Mr. Mueller said.

Asked by Jerry Nadler, the committee’s Democratic chair, whether he had exonerated Mr. Trump, Mr. Mueller replied flatly: “No.”

Asked whether the lack of charges against Mr. Trump indicated his innocence, Mr. Mueller said “you would not indict because, under [Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel] opinion, a sitting president cannot be indicted.”

The back-to-back committee appearances – Mr. Mueller also faced the House intelligence committee in the afternoon – were made reluctantly by the former Special Counsel, who had previously indicated that he preferred his report from earlier this year speak for itself. The Democratic majorities on the committees, however, called him to testify as they mull whether to start impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump.

Mr. Mueller was appointed special counsel in May 2017, tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and allegations Mr. Trump subsequently obstructed justice by attempting to shut down probes into the interference. Over the course of nearly two years, he charged several people close to Mr. Trump with crimes ranging from tax evasion and money laundering to lying to investigators. He also indicted several Russian spies and trolls who carried out the election interference.

In March, Mr. Mueller issued a report that said he found no evidence of criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. He declined to say there was no collusion, because that term has no specific legal definition. He also opted not to make a decision on whether Mr. Trump had obstructed justice, instead referring the matter to Congress.

Mr. Mueller’s report detailed several attempts by Mr. Trump to shut down or curtail his investigation, including ordering former White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Mr. Mueller and instructing former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to tell then-attorney-general Jeff Sessions to limit Mr. Mueller to investigating only potential future election interference and not the 2016 election. These efforts failed because Mr. McGahn, Mr. Lewandowski and other Trump aides refused to carry out the President’s orders.

Mr. Mueller also uncovered contacts between the Trump campaign and Russians: Mr. Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, gave internal campaign polling to a suspected former Russian spy named Konstantin Kilimnik; Mr. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., agreed to a meeting with a woman he believed to be a Kremlin intermediary offering compromising information on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Democratic members of the committee led Mr. Mueller through these revelations Wednesday, but he refused to elaborate on them, instead referring the committee back to the report.

Mr. Mueller also repeatedly refused to assert that he would have criminally charged Mr. Trump had Mr. Trump not been president.

“I don’t subscribe necessarily to…the way you analysed that. I’m not saying it’s out of the ballpark. But I’m not supportive of that analytical charge,” Mr. Mueller told Congressman Hakeem Jeffries at one point, as Mr. Jeffries tried to get Mr. Mueller to confirm the President had obstructed justice.

Later, when Congressman Ted Lieu asserted that “the reason, again, that you did not indict Donald Trump is because…you cannot indict a sitting president,” Mr. Mueller replied “that is correct.”

“I believe anyone else who engaged in the conduct described in your work would have been prosecuted,” Mr. Nadler said.

Committee Republicans, for their part, laced into Mr. Mueller, accusing him of unfairly smearing Mr. Trump despite not charging him.

“Donald Trump is not above the law. But he damn sure should not be below the law, which is where volume two of this report puts him,” said John Ratcliffe of Texas.

Tom McClintock, for his part, compared Mr. Mueller’s report to a vulgar prank.

“Having desperately tried and failed to make a legal case against the President, you made a political case instead. You put it in a paper sack, lit it on fire, dropped it on our porch, rang the doorbell and ran,” he said.

Mr. Mueller fired back: “I don’t think you’ve reviewed a report that is as thorough, as fair, as consistent as the report that we have in front of us.”

The Republicans also tried to claim Mr. Mueller had conflicts of interest by pointing to his friendship with James Comey, the former FBI director whose firing led to Mr. Mueller’s appointment, and his discussions with Mr. Trump and former deputy attorney-general Rod Rosenstein in the days before taking the job as Special Counsel.

Mr. Mueller said he had not spoken with Mr. Comey for months before taking over the investigation. He confirmed speaking with Mr. Trump about the directorship of the FBI, which Mr. Mueller had held from 2001 to 2013, but said he was only offering advice on the role and not applying for the job. And Mr. Mueller said he could not discuss his conversations with Mr. Rosenstein as they were internal justice department matters.

The Republicans also focused on a dossier prepared by former British spy Christopher Steele, which includes a lurid and unsubstantiated allegation that Mr. Trump was videoed in Moscow in 2013 directing prostitutes to urinate on a hotel room bed. The GOP alleges the dossier, which was prepared for a consultancy employed by Ms. Clinton’s campaign, played such a role in the opening of the Russia investigation that the investigation itself is tainted. Mr. Mueller said he could not discuss the Steele dossier because it predated his time as Special Counsel and is under investigation in a separate probe.

Whether Mr. Mueller’s appearance will move the bar on impeachment is still unclear.

Greg Stanton, an Arizona Democrat, said his report lays out “substantial evidence of high crimes and misdemeanours,” the language the U.S. Constitution uses to describe an impeachable offence. But Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been cool to the idea of starting the process, as it would crowd out other legislative matters and may not be a popular move.

